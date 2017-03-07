Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tennis

Tennis.

Incredible scenes at the Brazil Open tennis tournament as dogs act as ball-boys

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It was indeed an innovative move from the organisers of the Brazil Open tennis tournament as they brought in dogs as ball-boys last weekend.

The tournament held in Sao Paulo saw six pups taking to the clay court at the ATP World Tour 250 tournament for an exhibition match between Marcelo Demoliner and Joao Zwetsch.

The dogs seemed to enjoy themselves greatly as they charged all around the court, chasing down tennis balls. However, there were instances that produced hilarious reactions from the crowd.

Article continues below

It was often viewed the deputising personnel were in a jovial mood as they gave up on their duties on various occasions and began playing among themselves.

The initiative to bring in the canine participants was in a bid to promote two local animal shelters after last year’s tremendous response.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clash live on RAW

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clash live on RAW

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Eden Hazard pulled off an insane skill you hardly ever see v West Ham

Watch: Eden Hazard pulled off an insane skill you hardly ever see v West Ham

It was revealed that all animals from the competition in 2016 found new homes and the organisers are hopeful of the same this term as well.

Brazilian star Demoliner commended the effort and said: “It was pretty fun, super cool with the dogs, a really nice experience."

Although the doubles world number 63 stated it is a long way still to go before we see dogs in a competitive game acting as ball-boys.

Rio Open 2017 - Day 6

He added: “I think they need to improve a little bit because if they put dogs in a real match… we will have a lot of let calls.

“But I think it was really nice to do this thing today.”

The animals came through the Cao Sem Dono (Dogs Without Owners) programme, and all six, Cindy, Nanda, Pretinha, Mia, Arlete, and Ovelha, are bound to find new homes and it is the antics of promoters of the tournament that should earn plaudits from all quarters.

The Brazil Open itself was won by Uruguayan tennis player Pablo Cuevas, who overcame Spaniard Albert Ramos in three sets, winning 6-7, 6-4, 6-4.

All eyes now turn to the Indian Wells Open, which will end Match 19, before the Miami Open begins on March 20.

The next Major, however, isn't until the end of May, which will see the top names head to France for the French Open.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Serena Williams
Maria Sharapova
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clash live on RAW

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clash live on RAW

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Eden Hazard pulled off an insane skill you hardly ever see v West Ham

Watch: Eden Hazard pulled off an insane skill you hardly ever see v West Ham

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Exciting superstar joins the Cruiserweight division on RAW

Exciting superstar joins the Cruiserweight division on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again