It was indeed an innovative move from the organisers of the Brazil Open tennis tournament as they brought in dogs as ball-boys last weekend.

The tournament held in Sao Paulo saw six pups taking to the clay court at the ATP World Tour 250 tournament for an exhibition match between Marcelo Demoliner and Joao Zwetsch.

The dogs seemed to enjoy themselves greatly as they charged all around the court, chasing down tennis balls. However, there were instances that produced hilarious reactions from the crowd.

Article continues below

It was often viewed the deputising personnel were in a jovial mood as they gave up on their duties on various occasions and began playing among themselves.

The initiative to bring in the canine participants was in a bid to promote two local animal shelters after last year’s tremendous response.

Article continues below

It was revealed that all animals from the competition in 2016 found new homes and the organisers are hopeful of the same this term as well.

Brazilian star Demoliner commended the effort and said: “It was pretty fun, super cool with the dogs, a really nice experience."

Although the doubles world number 63 stated it is a long way still to go before we see dogs in a competitive game acting as ball-boys.

He added: “I think they need to improve a little bit because if they put dogs in a real match… we will have a lot of let calls.

“But I think it was really nice to do this thing today.”

The animals came through the Cao Sem Dono (Dogs Without Owners) programme, and all six, Cindy, Nanda, Pretinha, Mia, Arlete, and Ovelha, are bound to find new homes and it is the antics of promoters of the tournament that should earn plaudits from all quarters.

The Brazil Open itself was won by Uruguayan tennis player Pablo Cuevas, who overcame Spaniard Albert Ramos in three sets, winning 6-7, 6-4, 6-4.

All eyes now turn to the Indian Wells Open, which will end Match 19, before the Miami Open begins on March 20.

The next Major, however, isn't until the end of May, which will see the top names head to France for the French Open.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms