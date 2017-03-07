Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Antonio Conte attempts to criticise N'Golo Kante for West Ham performance

It is getting increasingly difficult to describe N'Golo Kante's performances this season.

Week-in, week-out the Frenchman consistently turns out a lung-busting display that has, more often than not, significantly contributed to Chelsea picking up the three points.

Over the course of 90 minutes there isn't a blade of grass that Kante doesn't cover and just watching him gets us out of breath at times.

The diminutive midfielder was at it again on Monday night as Chelsea restored their gap at the top of the Premier League to ten points by beating West ham 2-1.

After seeing Tottenham and Manchester City both pick up three points at the weekend Antonio Conte's men responded with another professional performance.

Diego Costa and Eden Hazard were both on hand to score the Blues' goals but Kante also earned rave reviews for his showing at the London Stadium.

Anytime Slaven Bilic's side dared to threaten, the 25-year-old was there or thereabouts to ensure Thibaut Courtois was rarely troubled.

West Ham United v Chelsea - Premier League

Despite conceding a late Manuel Lanzini goal, Conte was in a jovial mood after the full-time whistle and had a light-hearted analysis of Kante's performance.

As you can see in Conte's post-match press conference below, the Chelsea boss tried to criticise his midfielder for failing to complete five out of 50 passes but couldn't keep a straight face.

The Italian bursts into an infectious laughter that brought a smile to many of the journalists in attendance too.

It isn't often a defensive midfielder receives such a magnitude of praise and therefore it will be no surprise if Kante is firmly in the running for Player of the Year award at the end of the campaign.

He could become the first player since Eric Cantona to win the title in consecutive years with two different clubs and at the rate Chelsea are going at, you can't see anyone stopping them.

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST HAM-CHELSEA

Conte added: "I'm pleased we played a good game. Great concentration from my players, great commitment, great will to win and also to reply to our opponent, yesterday they won and today we won.

"It's not easy to play after your opponent. And you know if you draw or lose you drop points (to them).

"To feel this type of pressure is good. We had a good answer."

