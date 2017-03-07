Following the biggest win of his career on Saturday night against former heavyweight champion David Haye, Tony Bellew has hinted at his retirement from the sport after posting a message to his fellow Everton fans on social media.

Bellew, who made his heavyweight debut against Haye at the weekend, was a massive underdog going into Saturday's fight at the O2 Arena in London, but managed to earn the upset over the much larger Haye after knocking the 36-year-old through the ropes before Shane McGuigan threw in the towel for his boxer.

After the fight, Bellew, a life-long Evertonian, took to social media to thank the Everton fans who he claims helped him get through the fight.

Article continues below

"Thank you so much for the support from the bottom of my heart, I can't thank you enough," said Bellew.

"It's been amazing, it really has, and without your support, without the belief you've shown in me, I can't put into words what it means.

Article continues below

"Thank you so much."

Bellew then hinted during the message that his bout with Haye may be his last.

"I hope you have enjoyed the ride as much as I have because I will be honest that could be the last ride that we see on Saturday just gone.

"It's going to take something very, very big, and very, very special to throw me out that armchair, it really is.

"So thank you very much and hopefully you're just going to be seeing me at the matches from now on."

Although Bellew may feel the time is right to hang up his gloves at the peak of his career, Saturday's high-profile victory over Haye is likely to tempt the Liverpudlian back into the ring with several potential big money fights now on the cards for the 33-year-old.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has already said he could be interested in a future bout with Bellew after being called out by the Brit on Saturday night.

Whilst, a potential rematch with Haye himself could also be a possibility, with Bellew telling Haye after Saturday's contest that they could "do it again" after an Achilles injury hindered the 'Hayemaker's' movement for a large portion of the match.

Bellew will also have to defend against either Mairis Briedis or Marco Huck, who meet on April 1, if he intends on keeping hold of his cruiserweight title.

Do you believe we will see Bellew in a boxing ring again following his victory over Haye? Have YOUR say in the comments below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms