Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Carragher responded brilliantly to Danny Simpson's request .

Jamie Carragher responds to Danny Simpson's MNF request with brilliant tweet

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

As Twitter spats go, they don't come much funnier than Jamie Carragher's with Danny Simpson.

The defender took issue with the pundit after he laid into Leicester's players for their alleged role in Claudio Ranieri's sacking and their miraculous revival in the Foxes' subsequent games.

At first, it was hard to tell whether the pair were even joking.

Article continues below

Simpson came up with the classic dig that Carragher had never won the league with Liverpool, and it seemed to touch a nerve.

However, if David Haye and Tony Bellew have taught us anything, it's that bravado makes sportsmen say things they don't really mean when actually, they've got a lot of respect for each other.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clash live on RAW

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clash live on RAW

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Eden Hazard pulled off an insane skill you hardly ever see v West Ham

Watch: Eden Hazard pulled off an insane skill you hardly ever see v West Ham

Here's the initial series of tweets:

They seem to have calmed down now, which might come as a disappointment to those of you who were hoping for more witty put-downs from Carra.

Simpson on Monday Night Football? 

Rest assured, he's still coming out with some brilliant tweets, but now they're aimed at his usual target: Gary Neville.

Simpson was keen to play down the feud in the Daily Mail, insisting:

"Of course I'll shake his hand if I see him. Sure we'll have a bit of a laugh and a joke. He'll have to get me on Monday Night Football!

Derby County v Leicester City - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

"Listen, I've got the utmost respect for him. I think you can do that with someone you respect. How many games has he played in the Premier League for Liverpool? Loads.

"You've got that whole Manchester-Liverpool thing going on as well, so it's good fun. For me, it's just light-hearted and I'd like to think it's the same from his end."

Carra responds 

So, what does Carragher think of the prospect of replacing Gary Neville with Simpson on Monday Night Football? His answer was exactly as you'd imagine.

Brilliant. The former Reds centre-back hasn't let Simpson off the hook just yet, though, writing in his own column in the Daily Mail that the Leicester players might achieve something else he never managed - getting relegated.

"Well, he's got a point hasn't he?" Simpson responded.

"Nah, I'm confident in me and the lads that's not going to happen. The last two results have helped and sometimes football does the talking."

Will Leicester stay up? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
UEFA Champions League
Football

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clash live on RAW

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clash live on RAW

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Eden Hazard pulled off an insane skill you hardly ever see v West Ham

Watch: Eden Hazard pulled off an insane skill you hardly ever see v West Ham

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Exciting superstar joins the Cruiserweight division on RAW

Exciting superstar joins the Cruiserweight division on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again