Jamie Carragher responds to Danny Simpson's MNF request with brilliant tweet

As Twitter spats go, they don't come much funnier than Jamie Carragher's with Danny Simpson.

The defender took issue with the pundit after he laid into Leicester's players for their alleged role in Claudio Ranieri's sacking and their miraculous revival in the Foxes' subsequent games.



At first, it was hard to tell whether the pair were even joking.

Simpson came up with the classic dig that Carragher had never won the league with Liverpool, and it seemed to touch a nerve.

However, if David Haye and Tony Bellew have taught us anything, it's that bravado makes sportsmen say things they don't really mean when actually, they've got a lot of respect for each other.

Here's the initial series of tweets:

They seem to have calmed down now, which might come as a disappointment to those of you who were hoping for more witty put-downs from Carra.

Simpson on Monday Night Football?

Rest assured, he's still coming out with some brilliant tweets, but now they're aimed at his usual target: Gary Neville.

Simpson was keen to play down the feud in the Daily Mail, insisting:

"Of course I'll shake his hand if I see him. Sure we'll have a bit of a laugh and a joke. He'll have to get me on Monday Night Football!

"Listen, I've got the utmost respect for him. I think you can do that with someone you respect. How many games has he played in the Premier League for Liverpool? Loads.

"You've got that whole Manchester-Liverpool thing going on as well, so it's good fun. For me, it's just light-hearted and I'd like to think it's the same from his end."

Carra responds

So, what does Carragher think of the prospect of replacing Gary Neville with Simpson on Monday Night Football? His answer was exactly as you'd imagine.

Brilliant. The former Reds centre-back hasn't let Simpson off the hook just yet, though, writing in his own column in the Daily Mail that the Leicester players might achieve something else he never managed - getting relegated.

"Well, he's got a point hasn't he?" Simpson responded.

"Nah, I'm confident in me and the lads that's not going to happen. The last two results have helped and sometimes football does the talking."

