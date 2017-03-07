Tyson Fury hinting about his possible return to boxing is the biggest story in the heavyweight division since... well Saturday night to be honest.

Tony Bellew pulled off one of the unlikeliest of victories at the O2 Arena by stopping David Haye in the eleventh round after stepping up from cruiserweight.

It was undoubtedly the biggest win of the Bomber's career and he pocketed a handy £2.8 million as a result.

However, attention quickly turned what the future holds for Bellew.

He has plenty of options on the table, stay at heavyweight, return to cruiserweight and defend his world title. Of course, there is also the possibility he could retire, something he has hinted at.

But his Instagram activity on Tuesday morning sparked speculation he could be back in the ring sooner than you might think.

The 34-year-old posted an old image of himself stood next to ex-heavyweight champion Fury on Instagram and Twitter captioned with a thinking face emoji.

That came just a day after Fury hinted he would be making a return to the ring with May 13 pencilled in as a potential date.

No opponent has been revealed but after seeing Bellew's throwback picture, the former WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world champion added more fuel to the fire by asking his 542,000 followers whether they would like to see him take on 'The Haye Slayer' at Everton's Goodison Park in the summer.

The 28-year-old then posted another tweet to publicly call out Bellew and Deontay Wilder, however, there's only one fight British boxing fans would like to see.

Fury hasn't fought since beating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 and had his boxing licence stripped after failing a drugs test for cocaine last year.

But, if Bellew found Haye tough to beat, a resurgent Fury will an entirely different beast to master - providing his licence is reinstated.

