Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Cricket

Kohli was fuming with Australia's reviews .

Australia fans are furious after Virat Kohli all but accuses them of cheating

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

India may have won the second test against Australia, but that didn't stop Virat Kohli from positively seething after the game.

The hosts continued their impressive recent form by leveling the series, but day four - which proved to be the final day - was overshadowed by one incident.

Ravi Ashwin led the attack with some brilliant bowling, though it was Umesh Yadav trapping Steve Smith lbw that has proved the major talking point.

Article continues below

Smith's wicket was a crucial one and quite possibly turned the game against Australia.

In those circumstances, the skipper was undecided whether to ask for a review and appeared to look towards the Australian dressing room for guidance.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clash live on RAW

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clash live on RAW

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Eden Hazard pulled off an insane skill you hardly ever see v West Ham

Watch: Eden Hazard pulled off an insane skill you hardly ever see v West Ham

Of course, that's actually against the rules, as players who are reviewing must make the decision without assistance.

Umpire Nigel Llong did intervene, but it was Kohli who gave the Baggy Green's captain the sternest talking-to.

Not one to relent, though, Kohli continued his rant after the game.

Shots fired by Kohli 

"I saw that two times when I was batting out there," Kohli said, quoted by the Independent.

"I pointed it out to the umpires and twice I have seen their players looking up there for information and that's why I was adamant.

Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 5

"When he turned back that's when the umpires knew what was going on. We told the umpires they had been doing that for the last three days and that had to stop.

"There are lines you don't cross on the cricket field. I won't mention the word but it falls into that bracket. I would never do something like that on the field."

When asked if the 'word' he was referring to was 'cheating', he added:

"I didn't say that, you did."

Australia fans are not happy 

Well, it's a pretty big claim, even if he was reluctant to use the word himself.

It's safe to say the batsman's comments haven't gone down well with the Australian fans. In fact, they're virtually in meltdown.

To be fair to Smith, he has tried to apologise, not just to Kohli but to the whole Indian team.

“It was a bit of a brain fade and I shouldn't have done that,” Smith said.

“As far as I'm concerned the game was played in good spirits and nobody crossed the line."

Has that placated Kohli? Absolutely not.

Should Australia be punished for underhand tactics? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Kevin Pietersen
Australia cricket
Cricket
England cricket
The Ashes
Joe Root
David Warner
T20
India cricket
Virat Kohli

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clash live on RAW

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clash live on RAW

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Eden Hazard pulled off an insane skill you hardly ever see v West Ham

Watch: Eden Hazard pulled off an insane skill you hardly ever see v West Ham

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Exciting superstar joins the Cruiserweight division on RAW

Exciting superstar joins the Cruiserweight division on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again