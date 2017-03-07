Australia fans are furious after Virat Kohli all but accuses them of cheating

India may have won the second test against Australia, but that didn't stop Virat Kohli from positively seething after the game.

The hosts continued their impressive recent form by leveling the series, but day four - which proved to be the final day - was overshadowed by one incident.

Ravi Ashwin led the attack with some brilliant bowling, though it was Umesh Yadav trapping Steve Smith lbw that has proved the major talking point.

Smith's wicket was a crucial one and quite possibly turned the game against Australia.

In those circumstances, the skipper was undecided whether to ask for a review and appeared to look towards the Australian dressing room for guidance.

Of course, that's actually against the rules, as players who are reviewing must make the decision without assistance.

Umpire Nigel Llong did intervene, but it was Kohli who gave the Baggy Green's captain the sternest talking-to.

Not one to relent, though, Kohli continued his rant after the game.

Shots fired by Kohli

"I saw that two times when I was batting out there," Kohli said, quoted by the Independent.

"I pointed it out to the umpires and twice I have seen their players looking up there for information and that's why I was adamant.

"When he turned back that's when the umpires knew what was going on. We told the umpires they had been doing that for the last three days and that had to stop.

"There are lines you don't cross on the cricket field. I won't mention the word but it falls into that bracket. I would never do something like that on the field."

When asked if the 'word' he was referring to was 'cheating', he added:

"I didn't say that, you did."

Australia fans are not happy

Well, it's a pretty big claim, even if he was reluctant to use the word himself.

It's safe to say the batsman's comments haven't gone down well with the Australian fans. In fact, they're virtually in meltdown.

To be fair to Smith, he has tried to apologise, not just to Kohli but to the whole Indian team.

“It was a bit of a brain fade and I shouldn't have done that,” Smith said.

“As far as I'm concerned the game was played in good spirits and nobody crossed the line."

Has that placated Kohli? Absolutely not.

