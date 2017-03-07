Wladimir Klitschko uses one word to describe how he feels about Anthony Joshua

We've already had one huge fight this year with Tony Bellew upsetting the odds to put David Haye on his backside, and now we've got another to look forward to next month.

In April, Wembley Stadium will come to life as exciting British IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua takes on Wladimir Klitschko in what is sure to be an explosive encounter.

For many it will be the first serious test of Joshua's professional career despite the fact that Klitschko will be 41 by the time the bell rings.

Article continues below

Naturally, many are writing the Ukrainian off because of his age, though he is insisting that the doubters are only fuelling his training and he has used one word to describe how focussed he is with the upcoming bout and his opponent.

It would seem that he is "obsessed" with Joshua, and has described this fight as the biggest of his career.

Article continues below

Klitschko's last fight came in November 2015 when he lost to Tyson Fury, where he lost for the first time in 11 years and had to hand over the WBA, WBO and IBF belts to the fighter from Manchester.

But he could now reclaim the IBF belt if he can manage to overcome the impressive Joshua in front of 90,000 screaming fans next month.

“I honestly asked myself ‘Do I really like what I do?’ and I said ‘No Wlad, I actually love what I do,’" he said as per Sky Sports.

“This is one of the biggest challenges I’ve had in my life – coming back after an 18-month break and fighting a young champion, really talented, athletic and all of this.

“I’m the underdog in this fight and this is actually exciting for me.

“I haven’t been in this situation for such a long time. I feel young and challenged.

“I’m the official challenger. Great! I want to leave the ring as the champion and the winner of this fight – that’s my obsession. I’m obsessed about it.

“Then afterwards we can count things like being three-time world champion, the belts on the line, such a big stadium, such a great opponent, one of the rising stars.

“I’m turning my face to a challenge. Many people think I’m crazy – I’m going to be 41 and I’m fighting a guy much younger, so strong, scary, knocks everybody out.

“I’m showing my face to the challenge – I love it. I’m obsessed with what I’m doing.”

It will be a huge challenge for the former champ, and it will likely be his last fight whether he wins the fight or not, and even though he is out of practice and much older, it would be churlish to count him out completely.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms