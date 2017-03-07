Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Amir Khan, Floyd Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather reveals why Amir Kahn never had a hope of fighting him

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It seems like Amir Khan has finally secured the big-money fight he has been craving for so long as he looks set to face the legendary Manny Pacquiao on April 23 at a yet to be confirmed destination.

The Bolton-born fighter has spent years trying to work his way into the true box office scene, trying and failing to call out Floyd Mayweather on several occasions.

His flirt with the heavy-hitters at middleweight did not go especially well for him, either. A sixth-round knockout defeat to Saul Alvarez last May did precious little to enhance his big-money reputation.

Article continues below

However, he now has his date with Pac-Man at welterweight and one win here could catapult him into another stratosphere.

But was he ever close to getting that chance with Money? GiveMeSport caught up with the retired 49-0 boxer at a Showfighter event over the weekend to pick his brain.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clash live on RAW

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clash live on RAW

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Eden Hazard pulled off an insane skill you hardly ever see v West Ham

Watch: Eden Hazard pulled off an insane skill you hardly ever see v West Ham

"I can't really say," Mayweather started. "He [Khan] was calling me out, but at that particular time, me and Pacquiao was about to fight. You know, me and Pacquiao were lining up to fight - which was a huge fight. Why take a $60-70 million fight when I could take a $300 million fight? Also when he called me out another time, I was getting ready for Canelo [Alvarez]. Once again, why take a $60-70 million fight when I made $100 million?

"But, Amir Khan is a tough competitor. He hasn't won them all, but every time he goes out there and compete he gives 100% which is a great thing for his country and a great thing for himself."

BOX-MEX-UK-WBC-ALVAREZ-KHAN

Essentially, Mayweather did not believe there was great money to be made against Khan and that's the power behind nearly every decision he makes.

You can't really argue with his logic. Khan will get his chance to argue on April 23, though.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
David Haye
Boxing

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clash live on RAW

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clash live on RAW

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Eden Hazard pulled off an insane skill you hardly ever see v West Ham

Watch: Eden Hazard pulled off an insane skill you hardly ever see v West Ham

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Exciting superstar joins the Cruiserweight division on RAW

Exciting superstar joins the Cruiserweight division on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again