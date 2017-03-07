It seems like Amir Khan has finally secured the big-money fight he has been craving for so long as he looks set to face the legendary Manny Pacquiao on April 23 at a yet to be confirmed destination.

The Bolton-born fighter has spent years trying to work his way into the true box office scene, trying and failing to call out Floyd Mayweather on several occasions.

His flirt with the heavy-hitters at middleweight did not go especially well for him, either. A sixth-round knockout defeat to Saul Alvarez last May did precious little to enhance his big-money reputation.

However, he now has his date with Pac-Man at welterweight and one win here could catapult him into another stratosphere.

But was he ever close to getting that chance with Money? GiveMeSport caught up with the retired 49-0 boxer at a Showfighter event over the weekend to pick his brain.

"I can't really say," Mayweather started. "He [Khan] was calling me out, but at that particular time, me and Pacquiao was about to fight. You know, me and Pacquiao were lining up to fight - which was a huge fight. Why take a $60-70 million fight when I could take a $300 million fight? Also when he called me out another time, I was getting ready for Canelo [Alvarez]. Once again, why take a $60-70 million fight when I made $100 million?

"But, Amir Khan is a tough competitor. He hasn't won them all, but every time he goes out there and compete he gives 100% which is a great thing for his country and a great thing for himself."

Essentially, Mayweather did not believe there was great money to be made against Khan and that's the power behind nearly every decision he makes.

You can't really argue with his logic. Khan will get his chance to argue on April 23, though.

