The Ashes will feature some major new rules this year.

The Ashes could have an interesting new rule this year

England and Australia cricketers competing in the Ashes this year will have to be more disciplined than ever as the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) confirmed on Tuesday their plans to introduce new laws which could see players sent off during the series. 

The new rules will allow umpires to send players off if they deem their behaviour to be threatening or violent following a series of issues with discipline at club level, in one of just several new rules to come into play this October.

The MCC are also set to restrict the size of bats in an attempt to "redress the balance between ball and bat".

Bats have continuously got thicker over the last few years, which in turn has led to criticism that batsman now hold an unfair advantage over bowlers during play.

However, the new rules now mean that bats will only be allowed to have maximum dimensions of 108mm in width, 67mm in depth with 40mm edges.

Speaking of the new changes to the allowed bat size, the MCC's Head of Cricket John Stephenson, claims that now is the right time to bring these new laws into play.

“The bat size issue has been heavily scrutinised and discussed in recent years,” Stephenson said.

“We believe the maximum dimensions we have set will help redress the balance between bat and ball, while still allowing the explosive, big hitting we all enjoy.”

For disciplinary issues, umpires will not use red or yellow cards, but rather ask the captain to escort the player off the field with the new rules implementing a four-level sliding scale.

New Zealand v South Africa - 5th ODI

A level four offence will result in five penalty runs for the opposing team and the guilty player being sent off, this may occur if a player was threatening or violent to the umpire.

Whilst, assaulting an opposing player may be deemed as a level three and would be punishable by penalty runs and "sin-binning", the same as a level two.

A level one would be for minor infringements.

On the new rules regarding discipline, Stephenson added: “We felt the time had come to introduce sanctions for poor player behaviour and research told us that a growing number of umpires at grass roots level were leaving the game because of it.

England v Australia: 2nd Investec Ashes Test - Day One

“Hopefully these sanctions will give them more confidence to handle disciplinary issues efficiently, whilst providing a deterrent to the players.”

The new rules will be implemented for both men's and women's teams.

Do you believe the new rules will help to improve player behaviour in cricket? Are they necessary? Have YOUR say in the comments below.

