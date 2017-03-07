Arsene Wenger attempted to deny the widespread reports about the alleged training ground row between Alexis Sanchez and his teammates during his pre-match press conference on Monday, but hands up who believed the veteran Arsenal boss.

That even BBC Sport - often the most reliable of sources - reported Alexis was dropped for the match against Liverpool on Saturday because of his behaviour in training means it’s true.

"I'm not aware, nothing happened,” Wenger was quoted as saying by BBC Sport this week, before explaining why he benched the Chilean for the match at Anfield. "I explained after the game I decided to go for a more direct option - that was the unique reason for my decision.

"He is a committed player and sometimes with excessive behaviours but you have had that many times in the history of every squad."

Later on Monday, Alexis was filmed shaking Wenger’s hand before taking part in the training session ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

A sign that all is well between the former Barcelona star, his manager and his teammates?

Ferdinand: Sanchez has had enough of Arsenal

Not according to Rio Ferdinand.

The former Manchester United defender believes Sanchez wants to leave the Emirates Stadium and reckons the handshake wouldn’t have happened if the cameras weren’t present.

“I think Sanchez has had enough of Arsenal’s mediocrity,” Ferdinand wrote in the London Evening Standard. “He has gone there to win titles and Champions Leagues and they’re not doing that. He wants to find somewhere where he can.

“I’m sure he is saying to himself, ‘Can I win the League with this team? Are they signing the right players?’ I don’t think he is getting the right vibe.

Ferdinand: Why Alexis shook Wenger's hand

“Don’t read anything into the pictures of Sanchez shaking hands at training yesterday. It was just because all the cameras were there.

“Alexis is paid to win football matches and the top priority has to be the club getting Champions League football for next season. Any issues, whether it be his contract, wanting to leave or anything else, should be put on hold until the end of the campaign.”

Arsenal will not sell Alexis to an English club

Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are currently leading the race to sign Alexis.

The Daily Mail understand that Arsenal will tell the Chilean he cannot join another Premier League club this summer, with Chelsea and Manchester City reportedly monitoring his situation.

