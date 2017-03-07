Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tennis

Sharapova in action .

Tennis stars debate Maria Sharapova's wild card status for French Open

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Andy Roddick has spoken ahead of Maria Sharapova potentially being given a wild card entrance to the upcoming French Open which starts on Monday, May 22.  

The former world number one is torn as to whether Sharapova should be given entrance to the next Grand Slam tournament.

"It's two different issues - the issue of morality and how you view it, and the issue of business," Roddick told ESPN.

Article continues below

"If there's a smaller event that will benefit from having Maria, I don't begrudge them giving her the card. The Grand Slams are different. They're held to a higher standard because there's so much interest in them." 

Roddick believes the French Open is far too big an event for the Russian tennis star, who was banned for 15 months following a doping suspension last year, to return.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clash live on RAW

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clash live on RAW

Exciting superstar joins the Cruiserweight division on RAW

Exciting superstar joins the Cruiserweight division on RAW

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Eden Hazard pulled off an insane skill you hardly ever see v West Ham

Watch: Eden Hazard pulled off an insane skill you hardly ever see v West Ham

The point Roddick is making is that the eyes of all tennis fans across the world will be on the French Open, and offering Sharapova a wild card due to her previous status could be seen as unfair.

This is a unique situation as many other tennis players have made returns following suspension from the game, however, none with the prowess and celebrity status of the Russian five-time Grand Slam winner.

In Roddick's interview, he was responding to the comments made by world number one Andy Murray, who suggested that Sharapova should really have to prove herself before getting back on the big stage.

"I think you should really have to work your way back," Murray told reporters last week in reference to Sharapova's return.

Sir Elton John And Billie Jean King Host World TeamTennis Smash Hits Charity Event

The Russian will be unranked when she makes her return next month and she has already been offered two wild card entrances into tournaments, including one that has already started on the day her ban expires on April 26.

Two tournaments that precede the French Open in Madrid and Rome respectively have already offered Sharapova a wild card entrance due to her prestigious former status.

However, even if Sharapova wins both those events, she will still not of earned enough points to gain automatic qualification for the French Open and would therefore have to rely on a wild card entrance.

The French Open president Bernard Giudicelli has also expressed his concern regarding Sharapova's entrance.

TENNIS-AUS-OPEN

"It's complicated...Integrity is one of our strong points. We cannot decide, on the one hand, to increase the amount of funds we dedicate to the anti-doping battle and, on the other, invite her."

Roddick went on to stress the difference between the Major and Masters tournaments when dealing with this issue. 

"If the French Federation doesn't want to give her the wild card, that's their prerogative. The higher level of interest in that event also means a higher level of responsibility. But it's naive to pretend that their situation isn't different from that of a small tournament that can really benefit from Sharapova's presence."

Other players, such as Nick Kyrgios have also given their opinion on the matter. 

BNP Paribas Showdown

"I'm anti-anything that's performance-enhancing, massively against it," Nick said.

"I'm not the one to say what [violators] should -- or shouldn't -- get afterwards, but it doesn't make sense to support people who cheat."

Jack Sock the American, hasn't given it much thought he admits. 

"I haven't thought about it, to be honest. I don't know. It's a tournament director's decision who gets [wild cards]. As a player, I have no say one way or another."

It will therefore be an incredibly interesting topic, as the French Open will potentially make the decision a lot easier for the following Majors, with Wimbledon being the next to make a decision over the fate of the Russian fan favourite. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Maria Sharapova
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
French Open
Andy Murray

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clash live on RAW

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clash live on RAW

Exciting superstar joins the Cruiserweight division on RAW

Exciting superstar joins the Cruiserweight division on RAW

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Eden Hazard pulled off an insane skill you hardly ever see v West Ham

Watch: Eden Hazard pulled off an insane skill you hardly ever see v West Ham

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Huge WrestleMania title match made on RAW

Huge WrestleMania title match made on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again