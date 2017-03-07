One Arsenal 'invincible' says it's time for Arsene Wenger to leave

It would seem that most Arsenal fans think Arsene Wenger's days in charge of the club are numbered after missing out on the Premier League title and the Champions League.

The long-standing boss is having to defend himself from criticism on all sides as fans and pundits alike are all calling on him to move on at the end of the season, and with his contract expiring, they may very well get their wish.

And it seems that not even one of his former captains is standing by him anymore, as retired Brazilian midfielder Gilberto Silva has now joined the chorus of those urging him to step down from his position.

Article continues below

Silva was an integral part of the club's incredible unbeaten season in 2004, which remains arguably the greatest accolade Wenger has achieved during his 21-year spell in charge of the Gunners.

And while Silva remains a big fan of his old boss, he has admitted that after catching up on everything that's going on at the Emirates, he feels now is the right time for the veteran tactician to step away from the job over the summer.

Article continues below

Wenger deserves respect for what he has done for the game in England over the years, but Silva believes that after so long the club is in danger of being left behind thanks to managers like Antonio Conte and Jurgen Klopp bringing new ideas to the Premier League.

Wenger has shown that he has struggled to keep up with these new managers and sadly, Silva thinks now is the right time for Arsenal to take a fresh approach.

“I feel that the time has come," he said as per Sport 360.

“The more the past is coming to a close, the more his time is coming – not because he can’t do the job any longer, but, perhaps because the other clubs have changed their way of working, the way of doings things.

“He hasn’t changed much, he hasn’t changed his way of working – not because he doesn’t want to, but it is not so easy to compete with clubs who spend a lot of money every season.

“Wenger has spent a lot more years than them in the Premier League.

“They are younger and motivated and they have a lot of energy to look around and source ways to win against Wenger.

“He has his own way of working, in which he believes. Irrespective of whether you are either a young or an old coach, you have to believe in something, and that’s what he does.”

Wenger has previously admitted that he will be managing somewhere next season, whether he's at Arsenal or not, but given the insight Gilberto has provided he may be right, though Wenger surely won't want to go out on a note like this.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms