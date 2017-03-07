The eccentric and sometimes controversial cricketer Kevin Pietersen has revealed whilst on the Wentworth golf course this morning that he is returning to the English cricket club of Surrey.

The former England batsman posted a video on his Facebook page this morning, following up the announcement that he had some big news, with a video of himself revealing that he has signed back with Surrey.

"I've signed back with Surrey, I am so so happy." Pietersen told the camera as he walked down the fairway in the sunshine this morning.

KP announced that his decision to come back to England for the upcoming T20 games over the summer was due to his love of the Oval and their changing room.

"I have always loved the dressing room at the Oval," he said whilst grinning ear to ear.

He continued by stating that the main reason he decided to return to England was due to the amount of travelling he had done over the winter and the fact he wanted to return home and play cricket in England.

"The best thing about it, and one of the great things is that I will be at home all summer. I have had an incredibly bad winter for travel and one of the big reasons for doing it was to stay at home all summer."

Pietersen has been around the globe this winter playing in the Big Bash league over in Australia and the IPL series in India, resulting in the former England batsman having to travel the world playing the sport with little time to rest.

The video received countless comments wishing the cricketer good luck ahead of the new season, and one fan in particular attempted to convince their parents to come now that Pietersen had returned to Surrey.

Being back in England, cricket fans will once again be able to see the man who was part of the 2005 Ashes team that managed to wrestle the coveted earn back from the Aussies after 25 years and has since been regarded as a British hero.

Nevertheless, there are those who remain sceptical after the South African born cricketer was accused of leaking team information to the South African team and was subsequently dropped.

Needless to say, Pietersen being back in England is an exciting prospect as someone who can single handedly win the game on his own, this is surely a huge singing for Surrey and will definitely make them a better outfit ahead of the English summer.

