Tevez is rumoured to be unhappy already in China .

Carlos Tevez is unhappy with two things in China

Carlos Tevez stunned football fans when he confirmed he was heading to the Chinese Super League back in December.

Mind you, since the striker is now earning a reported £615,000-a-week, maybe we shouldn't have been too surprised.

It's clear what he's getting out of playing for Shanghai Shenhua.

So far, it's not going too badly, either.

His recent debut against Jiangsu Suning saw him score one and set up another two to help his new club to a 4-0 win against last season's runners-up.

Yet, players who decide to move to the Far East and reap its lucrative rewards have to bear in mind that it's a massive lifestyle change.

The former Argentina international even seemed to struggle with the issue in England during his spells with West Ham, Manchester United, and Manchester City. Living in Shanghai might be even more challenging.

There are two major problems 

Shenhua are at least coached by a familiar face in former Premier League player and manager Gus Poyet, who has admitted that there is some truth in the rumours that Tevez is unhappy.

"He does not speak a word in Chinese, like me, he needs a translator all the time," Poyet told Argentine publication Ole, per 101GreatGoals.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-VILLARREAL-BETIS

"It is very difficult for him to communicate because there are times when the translator does not transmit the message the way one wants."

Not only is the language barrier an inevitable problem, it doesn't sound like Tevez is delving into the delights of Chinese cuisine either.

"Carlitos does not eat anything," Poyet added.

"Last week we got together for the first time for a barbecue with Guarin, Gio Moreno, and Tevez. Besides that, he has a hard time getting used to Chinese food."

A massive worry for China 

It's certainly a worry for the Chinese Super League, whose main problem seems to be attracting top players, in spite of the money on offer.

FBL-ASIA-CHN-CSL-TEVEZ

Shenhua's next opponents are Tianjin Quanjian, the club who have been heavily linked with Diego Costa.

The challenge for all Chinese clubs this season will be to prove to potential signings that the quality of the football on offer is actually worth moving for.

Apart from Tevez, former Premier League men Paulinho, Gervinho, and Obafemi Martins are all now plying their trade in the CSL, but as yet, no world-class players at their peak have made the switch.

Will the Chinese Super League really take off? Have your say in the comments. 

