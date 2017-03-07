Luis Suarez explains why he found being Liverpool captain difficult

You won't need to think back too far to recall a few players who have shone at being the main man at one club but struggle to adapt to being amongst a host of other stars in a team of greater magnitude.

That has never been a problem for Luis Suarez, however, who has gone from strength to strength at the Camp Nou since leaving Liverpool in 2014.

Over 100 goals scored from just 133 appearances for the Catalan giants represents an impressive return for the former Anfield hero.

Article continues below

Although he now plays second fiddle to Lionel Messi in regards to star status, the Uruguayan has already surpassed his tally achieved in the Premier League and thereby cemented his reputation as one of the deadliest strikers in the world.

But in a rare interview with France Football, the 30-year-old has opened up on the change of responsibility that came with switching clubs.

Article continues below

As one of Brendan Rodgers' vital players at Liverpool, Suarez was even given the captain's armband for one match against Tottenham in 2013.

And the ex-Ajax ace led from the front scoring twice in a 5-0 win at White Hart Lane.

However, Suarez has revealed that he didn't actually enjoy being the captain because - believe it or not - he's too shy.

"I like the low profile, to be a player among the others," Suarez said, as per The Mirror.

"I am there to give a helping hand to the team but taking decisions, that is not really my thing. At Liverpool, I had the chance to be captain and it was not easy for me.

"Even if people find it hard to believe, I am someone quite shy. I am not used to pushing myself forward."

“There are players who are more marketable than me, more gifted with the media. But that does not bother me. The individual titles that I have been able to win, I got them on the pitch thanks to my performances and the help of my team-mates.

"I am there to give a helping hand to the team but taking decisions, that is not really my thing. At Liverpool, I had the chance to be captain and it was not easy for me.

"Even if people find it hard to believe, I am someone quite shy. I am not used to pushing myself forward.

“There are players who are more marketable than me, more gifted with the media. But that does not bother me. The individual titles that I have been able to win, I got them on the pitch thanks to my performances and the help of my team-mates."

For some players, the captaincy can prove burden so for now, at least, Suarez wants to focus on his own performances.

He will need to be at his very best if Barcelona are the reach the Champions League quarter-finals this week.

Trailing 4-0 to Paris Saint-Germain from the first leg, it will require an almighty effort from Luis Enrique's men to turn the tie around.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms