Floyd Mayweather made fans wait for two hours for London appearance

The former world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather made his fans wait for over two hours before a Q&A at the O2 Arena this week while he took a nap, according to the Mirror.

Mayweather was at the O2 in London as part of his world undefeated tour, however, his tardiness left his UK fans base rather annoyed.

It was not until after midnight that the US boxer started his Q&A session with host Spencer Fearon, and despite young children in the audience, Mayweather seemed rather unapologetic for his actions.

Prior to the Q&A session, Mayweather was scheduled to have a 15-minute chat with the press and after meet with the VIP guests before his chat with Fearon. 

Instead, however, the comedian Danny Potshill stepped in to cover for the boxer, who decided to have a sleep following his dinner. 

Mayweather finally arrived at the O2 at around 10pm, where he posed for photos with fans, some of which had paid up to £1,000 for the event. 

Eventually, when Mayweather did speak to the now reduced media, he refused to speak about his potential fight with the UFC star Conor McGregor, nor the upcoming fight between Manny Pacquiao and Amir Khan. 

Instead, Mayweather only mentioned his undefeated tour and was eager to promote the following two nights that his tour was open in the UK. 

The US boxer said he would only discuss other topics with those fortunate to have a ticket for the now extremely delayed Q&A sessions. 

Frank Warren and Floyd Mayweather JR Press Conference

Before Mayweather's trip to London, he was spotted partying in Newcastle, where he was pictured with Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe, who uploaded a picture of the two on his twitter page. 

Mayweather and Defoe were also seen with Geordie Shore star Abbie Holborn whilst on a night out in the North East. 

It remains to be seen whether Mayweather will once again be so arrogant ahead of his final tour night at Liverpool's Echo arena on Friday 10 March. 

'Money' has been in the headlines a lot recently, as talks regarding his possible superfight with McGregor continue to dominate the sporting world.

With both fighters eager to get the bout booked, it now appears to be only a matter of time before something is agreed to and arranged.

