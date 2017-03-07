It is fair to say that the WWE and CM Punk did not part under the best circumstances.

It's been nearly three years since CM Punk left the company, but the former WWE champion has not been forgotten.

Every time the WWE roll into his hometown of Chicago, you can guarantee that some pretty strong CM Punk chants are going to start up, and last night on Monday Night Raw, was no different.

Article continues below

The Punk chants have become quite tiresome, if truth be told. But it is understandable that the Chicago fanbase would root for their hometown hero, even though by paying to see a WWE event they are kind of doing the opposite.

Still, that's not the point. The real point is how the WWE have come to handle these chants.

Article continues below

At first, they simply ignored them and hoped they would eventually fade.

On Boxing Day 2016, Stephanie McMahon - the commissioner of Raw - shut the Chicago crowd down by insisting they lasted about as long as Punk did in his debut UFC bout.

Which, for those of you that don't know, that's not very long.

The Billion Dollar Princess was at it again last night as she strutted to the ring in a segment involving general manager Mick Foley, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Dana Brooke.

The crowd erupted in CM Punk chants once again, but, as you can see from the video below, Stephanie had the last laugh.

Either the Chicago crowd enjoys getting a rise out of Stephanie, or they like getting shut down, but either way, the legend of CM Punk lives on.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms