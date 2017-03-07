Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Stephanie McMahon.

Stephanie McMahon absolutely owns Chicago crowd with brutal CM Punk insult

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It is fair to say that the WWE and CM Punk did not part under the best circumstances.

It's been nearly three years since CM Punk left the company, but the former WWE champion has not been forgotten.

Every time the WWE roll into his hometown of Chicago, you can guarantee that some pretty strong CM Punk chants are going to start up, and last night on Monday Night Raw, was no different.

Article continues below

The Punk chants have become quite tiresome, if truth be told. But it is understandable that the Chicago fanbase would root for their hometown hero, even though by paying to see a WWE event they are kind of doing the opposite.

Still, that's not the point. The real point is how the WWE have come to handle these chants.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clash live on RAW

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clash live on RAW

Exciting superstar joins the Cruiserweight division on RAW

Exciting superstar joins the Cruiserweight division on RAW

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Eden Hazard pulled off an insane skill you hardly ever see v West Ham

Watch: Eden Hazard pulled off an insane skill you hardly ever see v West Ham

At first, they simply ignored them and hoped they would eventually fade.

On Boxing Day 2016, Stephanie McMahon - the commissioner of Raw - shut the Chicago crowd down by insisting they lasted about as long as Punk did in his debut UFC bout.

Which, for those of you that don't know, that's not very long.

The Billion Dollar Princess was at it again last night as she strutted to the ring in a segment involving general manager Mick Foley, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Dana Brooke.

The crowd erupted in CM Punk chants once again, but, as you can see from the video below, Stephanie had the last laugh.

Either the Chicago crowd enjoys getting a rise out of Stephanie, or they like getting shut down, but either way, the legend of CM Punk lives on.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
The Rock
CM Punk
The Undertaker

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clash live on RAW

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clash live on RAW

Exciting superstar joins the Cruiserweight division on RAW

Exciting superstar joins the Cruiserweight division on RAW

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Eden Hazard pulled off an insane skill you hardly ever see v West Ham

Watch: Eden Hazard pulled off an insane skill you hardly ever see v West Ham

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Huge WrestleMania title match made on RAW

Huge WrestleMania title match made on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again