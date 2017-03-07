Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Rio Ferdinand asks Floyd Mayweather if he's ever heard of Manchester United

Back in December 2007, Floyd Mayweather recorded the 39th victory of his illustrious career against Ricky Hatton at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Hatton suffered a 10th round knockout in the biggest fight of his career - the first of three defeats he would experience before hanging up his gloves in 2012 - after being outclassed by his American opponent.

The build-up to the fight was special - and the trash-talking between both fighters was more comical than it was nasty.

Hatton is a funny guy and came out with some brilliant one-liners in the weeks prior to the fight - although the British humour was probably lost on Floyd.

Mayweather, meanwhile, came out to one press conference in Manchester - Hatton’s back-yard - wearing a Manchester United shirt.

Hatton is one of Man City’s most famous fans and this was a clear attempt to antagonise his next opponent.

"Everyone respects Floyd for his talent,” Hatton said, per ESPN, in 2007, “but where do you draw the line between selling tickets and showing a bit of respect?"

Mayweather: I didn't know what I was wearing!

Almost a decade on from their fight and Mayweather has confessed that it wasn’t his idea to wear the United shirt.

During an interview with the former United defender Rio Ferdinand for BT Sport, Mayweather basically admitted that he knew nothing about the Red Devils.

“Every country I’ve been to, I’m yet to go to a football game,” Mayweather said towards the end of the interview. “I’m waiting to a football game; eventually I will go to one of the biggest football games…”

p1bakl0p6h1ahl7e31u5bklo5i99.jpg

“I’m going to bring you to Man United,” Ferdinand interrupted. “You know Man United? You’ve heard of Manchester United?”

p1bakl151td831mta7c1s0vd8tb.jpg

Mayweather, looking a little confused but smiling, added: “They said that I had a jersey on and somebody was upset with me. I didn’t know what I was wearing! It was around the fight with Ricky Hatton.”

p1bakl1eqiodc101fqu8lk8mbdd.jpg

Video: Mayweather on Man Utd

You can watch Mayweather’s comments on Man Utd by skipping to 8:45 in the video…

Mayweather to come out of retirement?

Mayweather would fight for another eight years, securing 10 more victories, following his win over Hatton.

Frank Warren and Floyd Mayweather JR Press Conference

He retired with a 49-0 record - although speculation is rife that the 40-year-old will come out of retirement to face either Conor McGregor or Manny Pacquiao.

