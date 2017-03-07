When you spend four years at a club like Real Madrid, you become pretty accustomed to facing some of the best in the world on a fairly regular basis.

Since moving to the Bernabeu in 2013, Gareth Bale has been at the forefront of the club's recent success.

Two Champions Leagues, a Copa del Rey and a Club World Cup is the kind of honours' list most players can only dream about.

Article continues below

For Bale, competing at the very top of the sport has helped to elevate his own game to even greater levels.

The Welsh wizard has scored 67 goals, picked up 50 assists at Real Madrid and even managed to steal the spotlight from Cristiano Ronaldo on a few occasions too - no easy task.

Article continues below

But of his toughest opponents, which ones have really excited Bale when he's lined up against them?

Surprisingly, the 27-year-old snubbed Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, arguably two of the greatest players in the last decade, when asked in a video for Nissan.

As you can see below, the former Spurs star picked Ronaldinho, Andrea Pirlo and Ryan Giggs.

"Probably Ronaldinho for sheer flair and ability," Bale said.

"He was incredible when I played against him for Wales against Brazil so he's definitely one.

"I think Pirlo, I think one of the masters of the game, controls the field, controls the tempo of the game and I'd probably say, Ryan Giggs."

Certainly not a bad trio to say you've faced!

Unfortunately for Bale, he is yet to really get going in 2017 so far.

Having been out for three months with an ankle injury, the Real Madrid star has been gradually building his fitness recently, however, suffered a blow against Las Palmas last week.

One moment of madness saw him push Jonathan Viera over, receive his marching orders and then hit with a subsequent two-match domestic ban as a result.

Bale is expected to be in contention to start against Napoli in the Champions League tonight, though.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms