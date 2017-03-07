Antoine Griezmann could stay at Atletico for three reasons

What a signing Antoine Griezmann would be for Manchester United.

The Frenchman has recovered from an inconsistent start to the season, his two goals against Valencia taking his tally for the campaign to 20 in all competitions.

Unfortunately for Atletico Madrid, that means he's set to be in huge demand come the summer.

Article continues below

However, the complexities of his buy-out clause suggest it's far from inevitable that he'll be leaving the Spanish capital.

It's easy to see why Jose Mourinho is so keen to take him to Old Trafford.

Article continues below

Not only would he be an ideal long-term replacement for Wayne Rooney, his signing would be another statement that United mean business, a year on from the additions of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba.

For every report claiming Griezmann is all but a United player, another emerges that seems to cast doubt on the deal.

AS have weighed in with their version of events, and they have it that the 25-year-old is now likely to stay at the Vicente Calderon.

It would be a bold move to turn down United, former club of his idol David Beckham. It's thought Griezmann would also pocket a decent pay rise as well if he moved to England.

Apparently, though, three factors are tying him to Atleti.

HIS TEAM-MATES

AS reporter Fransisco Javier Diaz believes Griezmann is well-integrated and is hugely popular with his team-mates.

Given that he feels valued by the club, he's happy to wait to win a La Liga title and is confident it will come in good time.

DIEGO SIMEONE

The manager is a massive factor in Griezmann's thinking. The Argentine has decided to stay on despite only recently cutting his contract shorter, as he wants to be the man to lead the Rojiblancos into their new stadium.

Simeone's brand of football isn't always the most eye-catching, but it provides the forward with plenty of service, and he might not enjoy that so much at other clubs.

BIG TRANSFER PLANS

Of course, this is dependent on whether the club's transfer embargo is lifted. Goalkeeper Jan Oblak is unlikely to leave as his release clause is the same as Griezmann's, which means that as soon as Atleti are allowed to sign players again, they can really strengthen.

The board are planning to invest in the squad, and that should help them compete properly with Barcelona and Real Madrid next season.

Should Griezmann leave Atleti? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms