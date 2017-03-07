Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Nate Diaz has not been seen in the octagon since his extremely close decision loss to Conor McGregor back at UFC 202 last August.

The Stockton-based fighter has reportedly turned down a fight with Eddie Alvarez in recent months and the UFC were trying to get him on their 209 card.

But, that was to no avail and turns out Diaz is showing little to no interest in getting back in the octagon until a big-money fight presents itself.

Where you can see him, though, is in a promotional trailer for Ice Cube's new film, Fist Fight.

As you can see in the video below, Diaz is sent in to deal with Cube's co-star, Charlie Day, in a make-shift cage.

It's been reported that Ice Cube - who is also from California - specifically requested Diaz for the video, a move that the fighter claims the UFC tried to put a stop to.

Speaking to USA today, Diaz said: "The UFC is like, ‘We're thinking GSP or Conor McGregor,' " Diaz said. "My guy said, ‘Don't worry, we're going to use Nate.' They came back to say, ‘We really think you should use GSP or Conor.'

"I don't know what it is. I'm not a white boy with blue eyes or great looking, I talk all (messed) up. I'm not the look they're going for, but this is fighting. You don't go for a look. You go for the baddest that's out there. This is an example of my whole career."

UFC 202 - Weigh-in

The UFC are obviously looking to use their most marketable stars to enhance their profile, but the Diaz brothers, Nate and Nick, have quite a cult following of their own.

If what Diaz says is true, plenty of other UFC fighters will be curiously looking at the company.

