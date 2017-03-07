Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Fury has not stepped into the ring since beating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 .

Tyson Fury's return to the ring thrown into doubt by British boxing authority

Tyson Fury’s announcement that he is close to a return to the ring has been cast into doubt by the British Boxing Board of Control, the body that runs British boxing, after they confirmed his licence remains suspended and that he also has a pending anti-doping hearing.

The former world heavyweight champion tweeted on Monday that he was “working on an opponent” with May 13 cited as a possible date for his return.

Promoter Frank Warren seemed to confirm Fury’s claim by tweeting: “The Real Heavyweight King is coming back for his crown."

Robert Smith, the general secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control admitted he was surprised at the comment made by Fury, who had his licence removed in October last year due to alleged drug use and health problems.

"We are nowhere near attempting whether to consider it being lifted," said Smith.

"He has a number of issues, which are well-documented, that need to be dealt with for his own best interests, and we haven't had any contact with him whatsoever."

In relation to the ongoing UK Anti-Doping investigation surrounding Fury, he added: “They have a hearing shortly, I understand”.

Fury has since taken to Twitter once more to clarify his return to the ring, saying he wants nothing more to do with the British Boxing Board of Control.

He will instead box under a licence from the Boxing Union of Ireland, the governing body of Irish boxing. 

Boxing at Paisley Lagoon Centre

He tweeted: “I will be boxing on a BUI boxing Licence from now on, want nothing more to do with BBOC, all they do is fine me anyways, boom."

However, as of writing this article, the BUI has yet to comment on Fury’s tweet.

Fury has not stepped into the ring for over a year, since upsetting Wladimir Klitschko to win the WBA, WBO, and IBF titles in November 2015.

He has since withdrawn from two rematches with the Ukrainian fighter, most recently in October 2016, when he was deemed “medically unfit” to fight by his team.

Still undefeated, he was stripped of his IBF belt soon after his win over Klitschko due to not fighting a mandatory challenger.

His was then stripped of his WBO and WBA titles when his licence was suspended last October.

