Lionel Messi branded a ‘moron’ after recent trip to Egypt

Lionel Messi received deserved praise for recently visiting Egypt as part of a domestic health campaign to help fight hepatitis C.

The blood-borne viral disease is highly prevalent in Egypt and Messi is the face of an initiative to promote the North African country as a medial tourism destination for patients.

"Medication against hepatitis C saves lives,” the Argentina international said on his official Facebook page, “let's put an end to the waiting lists.”

Hepatitis C affects 130 to 150 million people globally and, according to the World Health Organisation, is responsible for 500,000 deaths yearly.

Messi, as one of the most recognisable faces on the planet and arguably the greatest footballer of all time, is obviously a real coup for the country - but there have been a couple of incidents that might deter the Barcelona superstar from returning.

There was an awkward moment when he was asked by the Egyptian media to say “I love Egypt” in English but refused.

Messi, who has never felt entirely comfortable speaking to the media at any point during his illustrious career, refused to say a few words in a language he doesn’t know how to speak, which is understandable.

Messi has now been called a "moron"

And Messi has now been branded a “moron” by Zahi Hawass after receiving a tour around the Pyramids from the renowned Egyptian archaeologist.

“I’m sorry to say it but he is a moron,” Hawass was quoted as telling El Mundo by The Sun.

“I spent half an hour with him at the Pyramids. I think it was important to tell him about them because he has millions of followers throughout the world.

“It’s good for Egypt and for tourism. I don’t think he was at all interested. I didn’t see any interest in his face in what I was telling him.

“He was very polite but perhaps he’s only interested in football.”

Messi is a simple guy - but not a moron

Messi has never been anything other than a simple, down-to-earth guy.

Given the choice, he probably would have preferred to have stayed in Barcelona with his fiancee and two young sons instead if being taken around Egypt looking at landmarks he might have had little interest in, regardless of their historical significance.

FC Barcelona v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

In any case, even if Messi is only interested in football, calling the five-time Ballon d’Or winner a “moron” is hardly the best way to encourage him to return to Egypt in the future.

