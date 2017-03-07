It's safe to say that Goldberg's Universal title victory at WWE Fastlane has left a bad taste in many of the fans' mouths.

A 50-year-old Goldberg became the third WWE Universal champion in history after defeating Kevin Owens - the longest reigning champ in the title's infancy - in just 17 seconds on Sunday.

The former WCW legend has been bullet proof since returning to the WWE and defeated Brock Lesnar in less than two minutes at Survivor Series last November.

Article continues below

He then eliminated the Beast Incarnate from the Royal Rumble in January before dethroning KO on Sunday - quite the return for a man who has not been inside the squared circle much since departing WWE back in 2004.

Quite a lot of his return to date has been pretty comical, actually.

Article continues below

He has butchered a couple of promos and broke kayfabe to explain why. He opened himself up backstage by accidentally banging his head too hard during his entrance, leading to another promo with blood pouring down his face,

In an era where blood is pretty much explicitly forbidden, we might add.

And he hasn't been the smoothest in the ring either, with a couple of poor closelines and spears to boot.

However, his latest error on Monday night has to be the weirdest yet.

Lesnar confronted Goldberg with his advocate, Paul Heyman, by his side.

When the genius behind ECW labelled Goldberg Lesnar's "bitch" it was enough of a distraction for the former UFC heavyweight champion to hoist him up for a patented F5.

But something about the image wasn't quite right.

Goldberg forgot, or maybe didn't want to, drop the Universal belt during the move.

He eventually dropped the strap just before impact, but his desire to keep hold of it during the commotion is humourous, if not strange.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms