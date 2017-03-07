Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Floyd Mayweather's latest comments about a WWE return will excite fans

Back in 2008, Floyd Mayweather got involved in one of the hottest crossover angles in wrestling history.

Money got into it with Big Show WWE's No Way Out pay-per-view and lept to the defence of Rey Mysterio, who the giant was beating down mercilessly.

The 49-0 retired boxer - who was still fighting at this point - would then break Big Show's nose, causing the long-serving wrestler to go on a rampage.

This wasn't staged - he really broke his nose with a savage combination.

The two would end up battling it out at WrestleMania 24 in a bout that would earn Mayweather a reported $20 million. Interestingly, though, Money seemed to take to wrestling rather well and took a lot more bumps than anyone could have predicted.

Conor McGregor has been very critical of the WWE locker room in recent months, but has always been rumoured with making an appearance for the company.

So, would Floyd ever do business with the WWE again? GiveMeSport caught up with Pretty Boy during his Undefeated tour at the weekend.

"Well, I can't really say. I had a game plan. My game plan was to be different. I did Dancing with the Stars. The reason I did Dancing with the Stars was to show the world that I'm not just one-dimensional. That I'm able to do different things.

WWE Monday Night Raw In Las Vegas

"A lot of the time when someone looks at a fighter they say 'Oh, all he can is just fight. He's not smart, he can't do anything else, all he can do is just fight'. Well, if you look at me, I dissect my opponents mentally and I believe in working smarter, not harder.

"As far as the WWE, the WWE was not a good experience, but a great experience to do something that when I was a kid I used to love. And when I was a kid watching it, it used to be the WWF, but eventually, it became the WWE, a multi-billion dollar company.

"I can't say what the future holds, but if they came to me again, most likely I may do it again."

There you go, WWE fans. Mayweather may yet return to a WWE ring.

