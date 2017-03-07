Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Thomas had a one shot lead going into the final round.

Rory McIlroy exchanges banter with Justin Thomas on Twitter over club throw

Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler hit Justin Thomas with some light-hearted banter on Twitter after he threw his driver in anger during the final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Thomas had gone into the final round in Mexico City with a one-shot lead, but ended the week three strokes off world number one Dustin Johnson, who claimed his second straight PGA Tour victory.

A birdie on Sunday’s opening hole extended Thomas’ lead, but an otherwise poor front nine, that included three bogeys and a double-bogey, saw him post 38 going into the final nine holes of the weekend.

The erratic start clearly got to the American, and when he pulled his drive at the par-five 11th, he let go of his driver in anger.

The club nearly hit spectators gathered on the left of the tee box, but he was quick to raise his hand as an apology.

Despite Thomas being quick to apologise, he still received heavy criticism on social media for his actions, which led him to reiterate his apology on Twitter, where he wrote: “Yes I'm an emotional player. It's in my character and always has been, I'll always have fire in me. Sorry to those offended by my actions”.

But, little did he know that fellow pros McIlory and Fowler were waiting to reply with some top quality banter.

McIlory replied with the graphic that broadcasters use to follow the ball, instead following the American’s club with the caption of: “It was so on plane though... should be proud of that!”

Fowler shared the Northern Irishman’s post, telling the American: “Practice makes perfect."

Thomas tweeted in jest to tell the pair that he had “hated them both”, complete with the ‘see no evil’ monkey emoji, before posting a picture of McIlory famously throwing his club in the lake during the WGC Cadillac at Doral in 2015.

His caption of: “I do learn from the best...” beat McIlroy, who conceded he had lost the exchange, replying simply with three laughing emojis.

