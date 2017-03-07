FIFA 17: Adebayo Akinfenwa vs Peter Crouch in heavyweight XI vs lightest XI

Thanks to FIFA 17, we can get a rough idea of what it would be like if Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo played in the same team.

In Ultimate Team, get enough coins and you can buy the Barcelona and Real Madrid stars for your side. Then watch them wreak havoc.

There are a multitude of various scenarios that, however unrealistic in real life, can become a reality in FIFA 17. Take YouTube channel ‘Daily Trading Tips’, for example, who recently played a game between the tallest and smallest XIs.

It was a chance for Leigh Broxham and Nasser Jahfali, both of whom you’ve never heard of before, to get their chance in the spotlight for the smallest XI.

And another YouTuber has carried out a similar test, except he’s pitted the heaviest team against the lightest team.

YouTuber ‘Momo’ called it the ‘fattest team vs the skinniest team’, but we won’t be so harsh to Adebayo Akinfenwa and co.

Akinfenwa vs Crouch

Included in the strongest XI is Leicester City defender Wes Morgan, Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma, Gonzalo Higuain, who was carrying a few extra pounds in pre-season, and two FIFA cult heroes - George Elokobi, who has 95 strength, and Akinfenwa, the strongest player in the game with a strength rating of 98.

Video: Heaviest XI vs Lightest XI

And in the weakest XI is Peter Crouch, Chelsea youngster Mason Mount and Tottenham midfielder Marcus Edwards, who is given just 28 strength.

Enjoy the battle here:

So what was supposed to be a match between the strongest team and the weakest team turned into Higuain vs Crouch, with the Argentinian coming out on top.

Still, it made for great entertainment.

Higuain bagged a hat-trick

FIFA puts so much value into speed so it’s quite surprising the smaller, lighter XI wasn’t able to take advantage of that, but Higuain - who has an 88 rating - was the highest-rated player on each team, and, against a defence that was rated 74, 62, 69 and 63 from left-back to right-back, it’s not surprising the Argentinian managed to score a hat-trick.

Football chiefs could certainly learn a lesson from these match-ups. After all, who wouldn’t want to watch Higuain line-up alongside Akinfenwa?

Who would win in this match in real life? Let us know in the comments section below!

