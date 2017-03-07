Watch: The subtle way Triple H trolled CM Punk during RAW - most fans missed it

If you thought there was still plenty of bad blood between the WWE and CM Punk, you would be right.

It's been nearly three years since the former WWE champion's departure for the company and he has had a pretty dreadful attempt in the MMA world since then.

Punk - real name Phil Brooks - lost in just over two minutes during his UFC debut to young competitor Micky Gall back at UFC 203 last year.

Before that loss, Punk was scarcely, if ever mentioned on WWE television, no matter how loud the CM Punk chants got.

However, since his embarrassing defeat - which should be commended for effort if nothing else in fairness - the WWE have taken every chance to ridicule him.

Stephanie McMahon has very obviously addressed the Punk chants twice now on Raw, delivering a couple of brutal burns in Punk's direction.

However, it was Triple H's turn last night on Raw and during a live satellite promo really intended to talk about Seth Rollins, The Game masterfully weaved in plenty of CM Punk references.

“Well first off, before you get started, you gotta take your hat off, Michael Cole, to the WWE. I mean, the world-class care they provide their athletes is second to none. That’s Kevin Wilk. Kevin Wilk! That’s like the best in the world!

"WWE spares no expense when it comes to the health and welfare of their talent. We just have to hope that somebody like Seth Rollins actually listens to the experts, listens to what they’re telling them and utilises that advice!”

It's no coincidence the King of Kings saved this speech for the people of Chicago, Punks hometown. The WWE are currently embroiled in a law suit with Punk over his comments about their doctor Dr. Chris Amann.

That's the first reference, the second is Triple H's comment about 'the best in the world', a monkier Punk used to go by during his time in WWE.

It seems they have no desire to patch things up with a 38-year-old Punk anytime soon.

