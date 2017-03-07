Barcelona need a minor miracle in order to progress in the Champions League.

Luis Enrique’s side were thrashed 4-0 by Paris Saint-Germain three weeks ago at the Parc des Princes, leaving their hopes of winning Europe’s elite competition hanging by a thread.

But if any team in world football can do it, it’s Barcelona.

Scoring goals isn’t exactly a problem for the Catalan side having scored 76 in their 26 league matches this season. And, with a front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar, they are more than capable of scoring four goals against any side.

But they actually only have to worry about scoring two goals.

Neymar's bet

Why?

Well, because Neymar has promised he will score at least twice against the French side.

According to radio station Cadena Ser, the Brazilian has made a bet with his teammates that he will score at least a brace as he attempts to overturn the 4-0 deficit.

If Neymar does as he says he will, Barca have a fantastic chance to progress to the quarter-finals.

Despite his confidence, Neymar hasn’t exactly had the most prolific campaign of his career. The 25-year-old has scored 12 goals in 33 matches in all competitions but two goals against PSG would be very welcome indeed.

Enrique is confident

While Neymar is clearly confident, his manager also believes there is no reason his side can’t do the unthinkable at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

"We are only halfway through the tie," he told a news conference. "There are 95 minutes left and lots of things can happen. I go into the game with a positive mood. We have to do everything really well, both in defence and in attack. PSG are a really good side.

"If a team can score four times against us, we can score six times against them. We have seen that before this season. We have nothing to lose.

"I don't have the feeling that we need the best game since I got here. We obviously have to play well and really effective. But it depends on how the match goes.”

So, no pressure Neymar but everyone is now expecting you to score at least twice on Wednesday. If not, you owe all your teammates some money - not to mention your side could well be crashing out of the Champions League.

