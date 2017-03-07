The Los Angeles Clippers are doing a nice job of flying under the radar this season.

The Western Conference contenders had an amazing start to the season, going 14-2 at the outset.

Then, the usual cast of stars went down with the usual cast of injuries, as Blake Griffin and Chris Paul both went down for a while, which is especially tough for a team light on depth.

The one constant this season has been DeAndre Jordan, who reached his first All-Star Game because of his defense and rebounding prowess, in addition to ability to finish around the rim.

His ability to provide a little comic relief in a long season doesn't hurt matters either, as he displayed on Monday as the team prepared for an important game against the Boston Celtics.

First, Paul sets the bar in the game of Follow the Leader, with a dribble off his leg before a series of hoppity crossovers through his legs and across his body. The Wake Forest alum then finishes with style, spinning into an acrobatic layup.

The 6-foot-11 Jordan then shows his smaller teammate how it's done, with a hilarious series of jerky moves to imitate the point guard, finishing it off with his own pizzazz.

Check out Griffin at the end. A noted comedic actor himself, he loves it.

Things haven't always been this fun for the Clippers, who have suffered a string of playoff disappointments, devastating injuries, and some notable offseason drama during this impressive stretch for their three stars.

It was two summers ago when Jordan nearly left the team, reportedly agreeing to a deal with the Dallas Mavericks during the free-agency negotiation period but before contracts could get signed.

The Clippers then made a last-ditch appeal to Jordan, and it worked.

After Monday's 116-102 win against Boston, the Clippers have won two straight games and sit in fifth place in the Western Conference standings, 1.5 games behind Utah, which has their own big man in DeAndre's mold in a younger model, Rudy Gobert.

That would be a great 4/5 first-round series, but you better believe the Clippers would want the deciding Game 7 at Staples Center if at all possible.

Los Angeles also has to make sure it doesn't slip in the standings, as the team leads Memphis by just 2.5 games and Oklahoma City by 3.

Falling further and being forced into a first-round matchup with the Houston Rockets or San Antonio Spurs would make a long playoff run look daunting.

With the playoffs still a ways away, looks like DeAndre knows best to keep everything light for now.