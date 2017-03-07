Fans weren't pleased at all with Kevin Owens losing his WWE Universal title to Goldberg at Fastlane in just 22 seconds, and even the WWE seems to feel that way.

Well, sort of.

WWE is pushing all of its WrestleMania 33 promotional material onto WWE.com, and somewhere along the way they totally botched the sub-headline for the Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho match. Of course fans noticed, and they immediately went to Reddit to enjoy a good laugh.

Despite Owens dropping the Universal title, WWE.com listed his matchup against Jericho as having the title that now belongs to Goldberg on the line. That's an unfortunate mistake, and nothing gets by the loyal fans of professional wrestling.

Here's what it looked like, via Reddit user ZPC1369:

Considering the previous two Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar matches have been unquestionably disappointing, the WWE US title match between Owens and Jericho may very well be main-event worthy in comparison.

Jericho helped Goldberg capture the title by distracting Owens at the start of Fastlane's main event, and now the two are headed toward a showdown at WrestleMania in Orlando. The feud between the two is considered one of the biggest draws to the show.

The Owens-Jericho feud has been a slow-cook for the WWE, with Jericho defending Owens throughout his Universal Championship reign. Owens turned his back on his best friend Jericho on Raw, and now the two are set to settle things at WrestleMania.

That sounds like a main-event worthy angle, and there's no doubt the two former friends have far more in-ring chops in them than Goldberg and Lesnar at this point in their careers.

There's even a rumor that the WWE kept the Owens-Goldberg title fight short because the creative team is unsure if Goldberg can carry a longer, standard match.

Alas, these sorts of mistakes happen all of the time, but as of this posting WWE.com is still showing the Owens-Jericho match as being for the WWE Universal title on the main WrestleMania landing page:

Someone should probably get on that sooner rather than later. The site does correctly list the Goldberg vs. Lesnar match as having the Universal title up for grabs, however.

The full WrestleMania 33 slate is starting to take form, and Owens vs. Jericho looks like it might be one of the best wrestling matches on the card.

Which match are you looking most forward to at the biggest show of them all? Let us know in the comments!

