Boxing

David Haye has made a decision on his future.

David Haye explains what he will do if Tony Bellew retires

It hasn’t taken David Haye long to decide his boxing future.

In the wake of his defeat to Tony Bellew on Saturday night, it was widely thought that Haye would consider retiring from the sport. He ruptured his Achilles during the fight and Carl Froch believes he could be out of action for six or seven months.

Haye will be 37-years-old in seven months time. He pocketed £4.2 million from the fight with Bellew.

So nobody would be surprised if he decided to hang up his gloves after 31 professional fights.

But don’t forget that Haye was ahead after five rounds and, had he not suffered that injury in the sixth, he probably would have gone on to win the bout.

It’s perhaps for that reason that Haye has no intentions of stepping away from the ring. And he hopes Bellew doesn’t, either.

The Bomber, who collected £2.8m after the heavyweight bout, has admitted he is thinking about retirement.

"I don't know how many times more I can put my body and family through this," Bellew told BBC Radio 5 live.

BOX-GBR-HAYE-BELLEW

Haye vs Bellew: the next Benn vs Eubank?

It would come as a disappointment to Haye, who believes Bellew and himself could share a rivalry similar to that of Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank.

"You get these situations like Benn and Eubank and I have never had that nemesis,” the Londoner said, via the Mirror. “Maybe I have found him in Bellew.

"In 50 years I would like people to look back on our fights and remember how crazy they were.

"Bellew said he would give me a rematch if he won. Hopefully, he is a man of his word.

"If he wants to retire, I would completely respect his decision but after sharing the ring with him, I believe he would want to do it again."

David Haye vs Tony Bellew - Heavyweight Fight

And if Bellew does retire?

Haye is desperate to take on the Liverpudlian again, but he wouldn’t let Bellew’s retirement ruin his ultimate goal.

"I never envisaged losing this fight. I would have bet my life on winning it," Haye added.

"If Bellew retires, and I hope he doesn't, I would carry on on my path to become the number one in the world.

"I have come back from worse injuries and will do so again."

Haye wants that Bellew fight. And yet, had he not ruptured his Achilles tendon, he’d probably be eyeing the winner of April’s fight between Anthony Joshua versus Wladimir Klitschko right now.

Will Bellew fight Haye again? Let us know in the comments section below!

