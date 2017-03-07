Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Bayern would be reluctant to lose their top scorer .

Robert Lewandowski's agent says why he wouldn't sign for Manchester United

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Having spent £149million in his first transfer window, Jose Mourinho is expected to enjoy another busy summer.

Manchester United's revival is underway, but it's far from complete with the Red Devils still languishing in sixth place in the Premier League.

The board are therefore set to back Mourinho again, so the Portuguese will no doubt be looking forward to dipping into a huge budget.

Article continues below

To many United fans, that will mean one thing and one thing only: Antoine Griezmann.

It's long been thought that the Frenchman was top of the club's wish list, and with an £85million release clause in his contract, Atletico Madrid could be left powerless if that price was met.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: Goldberg did something very weird during Brock Lesnar F-5

Watch: Goldberg did something very weird during Brock Lesnar F-5

Watch: Stephanie McMahon absolutely owns Chicago fans with brutal CM Punk insult

Watch: Stephanie McMahon absolutely owns Chicago fans with brutal CM Punk insult

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Eden Hazard pulled off an insane skill you hardly ever see v West Ham

Watch: Eden Hazard pulled off an insane skill you hardly ever see v West Ham

Then again, the Independent reported on Monday that the Griezmann deal was looking more unlikely, hence why United were turning to alternative targets - namely Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Monaco's Kylian Mbappe.

On paper, Mbappe sounds the more realistic of the two targets. He might be highly-rated, but he's only 18-years-old and is yet to play international football at senior level.

Why Big Lew isn't interested

And Lewandowski's agent Maik Barthel has all but confirmed that the Poland international isn't likely to head to Old Trafford, especially not if he's second choice to Griezmann.

"Does any top player in the world want to be a plan B?" he told ESPN FC.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN-MUNICH-HAMBURG

Well, that settles that then.

With 30 goals in all competitions this season, it's not as if Lewandowski doesn't deserve this kind of attention.

Bayern wouldn't sell

It's almost impossible to envisage the Bavarians letting him go, though, particularly as they're set for a summer of upheaval anyway.

Xabi Alonso and Phillip Lahm are both set to retire at the end of the current campaign, so Carlo Ancelotti will at least want to keep the rest of his starting XI intact.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BERLIN-MUNICH

As for United, they'll have to content themselves with either pursuing Griezmann even harder, or turning their attentions to Mbappe, which certainly wouldn't be a bad option.

Unfortunately, such has been the level of speculation surrounding Griezmann that any other signing will now feel like a second choice for Mourinho.

A world-class player like Lewandowski isn't going to leave the Allianz for a club where he doesn't seem like a priority.

Who should United sign if they don't get Griezmann? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Robert Lewandowski
Bundesliga
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Bayern Munich
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: Goldberg did something very weird during Brock Lesnar F-5

Watch: Goldberg did something very weird during Brock Lesnar F-5

Watch: Stephanie McMahon absolutely owns Chicago fans with brutal CM Punk insult

Watch: Stephanie McMahon absolutely owns Chicago fans with brutal CM Punk insult

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Eden Hazard pulled off an insane skill you hardly ever see v West Ham

Watch: Eden Hazard pulled off an insane skill you hardly ever see v West Ham

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: The subtle way Triple H trolled CM Punk during RAW - most fans missed it

Watch: The subtle way Triple H trolled CM Punk during RAW - most fans missed it

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again