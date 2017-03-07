Having spent £149million in his first transfer window, Jose Mourinho is expected to enjoy another busy summer.

Manchester United's revival is underway, but it's far from complete with the Red Devils still languishing in sixth place in the Premier League.

The board are therefore set to back Mourinho again, so the Portuguese will no doubt be looking forward to dipping into a huge budget.

To many United fans, that will mean one thing and one thing only: Antoine Griezmann.

It's long been thought that the Frenchman was top of the club's wish list, and with an £85million release clause in his contract, Atletico Madrid could be left powerless if that price was met.

Then again, the Independent reported on Monday that the Griezmann deal was looking more unlikely, hence why United were turning to alternative targets - namely Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Monaco's Kylian Mbappe.

On paper, Mbappe sounds the more realistic of the two targets. He might be highly-rated, but he's only 18-years-old and is yet to play international football at senior level.

Why Big Lew isn't interested

And Lewandowski's agent Maik Barthel has all but confirmed that the Poland international isn't likely to head to Old Trafford, especially not if he's second choice to Griezmann.

"Does any top player in the world want to be a plan B?" he told ESPN FC.

Well, that settles that then.

With 30 goals in all competitions this season, it's not as if Lewandowski doesn't deserve this kind of attention.

Bayern wouldn't sell

It's almost impossible to envisage the Bavarians letting him go, though, particularly as they're set for a summer of upheaval anyway.

Xabi Alonso and Phillip Lahm are both set to retire at the end of the current campaign, so Carlo Ancelotti will at least want to keep the rest of his starting XI intact.

As for United, they'll have to content themselves with either pursuing Griezmann even harder, or turning their attentions to Mbappe, which certainly wouldn't be a bad option.

Unfortunately, such has been the level of speculation surrounding Griezmann that any other signing will now feel like a second choice for Mourinho.

A world-class player like Lewandowski isn't going to leave the Allianz for a club where he doesn't seem like a priority.

Who should United sign if they don't get Griezmann? Have your say in the comments.

