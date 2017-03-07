Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics played in his second All-Star Game last month, and he agrees with fans and media members who say something needs to change.

The players don't care about the result and nobody plays defense.

It's a drag for viewers and folks around the league, including Commissioner Adam Silver are brainstorming ways to make the annual event a little more fan-friendly.

Thomas, the 5-foot-9 guard, has an idea of his own, and he's looking at the league's alpha-male to help turn it around.

The little man was appearing Monday on "The Bill Simmons Podcast," a show hosted by the founder of The Ringer web site, when he revealed how the game could go from cool to competitive very quickly.

"I think if, maybe… maybe if LeBron went hard, everybody else would follow suit, cause they’d be like, ‘Hey, if he’s going hard, we gotta go hard,’" Thomas said when asked about the game. "I think that was the thing with, not to put it on LeBron, but I think everybody is watching him. Like if Kobe went hard, everybody had to. Same thing with Michael Jordan.

"I think if those type of guys went hard for a certain amount of time then everybody else would follow suit."

Thomas and Simmons, a die-hard Celtics fan, were fondly recalling All-Star Games from their youths, when each conference would put out their five best players for the fourth quarter, mix in some defense and effort, and provide a nice snapshot on the status of the league at that moment in time.

"I wish that would change, I hope that changes in the future," Thomas said. "When I watched All-Star Games growing up, you knew in the end of the third quarter, fourth quarter, it got serious because guys were trying to win.

"The last two years I’ve been in it’s just like getting cardio, going up and down."

This year, Isaiah scored 20 points off the bench as his Eastern Conference team got beat by the West, 192-182.

Thomas also echoed Paul Pierce's recent idea of a cash reward for the winning team, as the former Celtics legend said players would play harder for a $100,000 reward.

Thomas even took it a step further, calling for a $500,000 bounty.

"Guys would be picking up full court, guys would be talking on defense, guys wouldn’t come out the game, I know that," he said.

I guess Silver and the NBA have to adjust for inflation.