Tony Bellew’s boxing career is on hold as he celebrates his incredible victory over David Haye.

Bellew upset the odds to beat Haye at the O2 on Saturday night, with his opponent’s corner throwing in the towel in round 10.

With that victory came Bellew’s biggest purse, landing a £2.8 million payday.

And that victory will also see him earn a lot more fame both in the boxing world and outside of it - something he doesn’t particularly like.

Before the fight, Bellew hoped that he would just be able to “glide off” away from the cameras afterward but that’s not really going to possible after he won the highly-anticipated battle.

Bellew hates fame

"What makes him [Haye] tick doesn't make me tick," Bellew said.

"I've only got a short shelf life in this game and it's about maximising your potential. When it's done I will happily glide off. I hate cameras, I hate fame, but he loves all that.”

And fame means that every single move of yours is under the scrutiny of millions. Bellew has already realised that after an old picture surfaced on Twitter by none other than Tyson Fury’s Father.

Bellew - who is a big Everton fan - is seen standing in front of a disrespectful flag that reads: ‘Kenny Dalglish is a homosexual”.

And Bellew has had to come out and defend himself after John Fury’s tweet went viral.

Bellew defends himself

“I had no idea that flag was there,” Bellew told the Mirror.

“My younger brother is homosexual and he’s getting married in the next six months - so I just want to put people straight on that.

“I’ve had hundreds of pictures taken in recent months, all over the place, I’m not looking at walls or whatever’s in the background. I had no idea whatsoever.

“I think the words on the flag are disgusting and I would never come out and say such a thing. I’m shocked someone’s even had that flag made - and I’ve never seen the flag in my life. I don’t check what’s behind me.

“I have nothing whatsoever against homosexuals.”

Tyson Fury himself has obviously been on the end of backlash from fans after his derogatory comments in the past.

In November 2015, Fury gave a shocking interview to the Mail on Sunday where he said: "There are only three things that need to be accomplished before the devil comes home: one of them is homosexuality being legal in countries, one of them is abortion and the other one’s paedophilia. Who would have thought in the 50s and 60s that those first two would be legalised?"

For Fury’s Father to compare Bellew’s innocent photo to his son’s outrageous rant about homosexuals is rather mind-blowing.

