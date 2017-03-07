When a wrestler signs with the WWE nowadays, chances are they’re going be sent to NXT to brush up on their skills and work with the coaches in the hope that they can build a character that can be used on the main roster.

That’s the end goal. Nobody wants to be stuck on NXT forever regardless of how much the fans love them there or how dominant they have been between the yellow ropes.

NXT SUCCESS

The same goes for the independent stars the WWE have signed.

For example, Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura won’t be on NXT forever, and it’s only a matter of time before they get called up to either Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live.

However, it could have been so different for one current main roster star, after he was told that Vince McMahon wouldn’t be a huge fan of his – Kevin Owens.

The Prizefighter may have just dropped his Universal Championship to Goldberg at Fastlane, but there’s no denying just how successful and entertaining his time on the main roster has been.

KEVIN OWENS

Speaking to Stone Cold Steve Austin, though, Owens revealed how Triple H’s right-hand man had to break the news to him, and he looked forward to proving Vince wrong.

He said: “When I got to NXT, I had no idea what or who I would be really. I got signed, but I was never given an indication of what the plans were, if there were plans.

“As a matter of fact, when I got signed, Canyon Ceman, who is Triple H’s kind of right hand man with recruiting talent, called me and said, ‘Well, we’re going to hire you, but I was told to let you know not to get your hopes up as far as Raw and SmackDown goes because, as you’re aware, you’re maybe not somebody who Vince McMahon would gravitate towards.’

“’But you’re going to get your chance in NXT like everyone else.

“And my exact words back to him were, ‘Well, I look forward to the challenge,’ and he said, ‘Well, I thought that’s what you’d say.’”

Owens’ success is a prime example that Vince’s thought on what a star should look like is changing, and it’s safe to say that Owens has proved everybody wrong as he’s clearly one of the most talented guys on the roster – regardless of his size.

