LeBron James has three NBA titles, three NBA Finals Most Valuable Player awards, four Most Valuable Player awards and countless accolades to his name.

He's not done striving, even at the age of 32, though.

James joined teammate Richard Jefferson's "Road Trippin'" podcast, which is part of the LeBron's UNINTERRUPTED network's lineup, and had plenty to say about his journey to the top. James revealed he recently apologized to his wife for just how focused he is.

"I am addicted to the process. I’m addicted to the process,” James said. “It’s so funny. I just told my wife the other day, I apologized to her."

"She was like 'What are you apologizing for?’ I said ‘Because the journey that I’m on to want to be the greatest to ever play this game or to the point where no one ever forgets what I accomplished, I’ve at times lost the fact of how important you are to this whole thing.'"

James' drive has pushed him into the greatest of all-time conversation, but unseating Michael Jordan is no small task. Still, he's in the mix with any legend that's ever stepped on the court.

Few have made the kind of immediate and consistent impact James has since he was drafted straight out of high school by the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2003, and he may stand as the last generational talent to skip college.

The NBA has since implemented a "one-and-done" rule, barring the jump straight from high school.

That "addiction" to the process isn't unlike the same kind of drive that propelled Kobe Bryant, who has stories of shooting in empty gymnasiums after games until the wee-hours of the morning, or Michael Jordan.

It echoes the saying that hard work beats out talent that doesn't work hard, and it takes a special kind of focus to be that unquestionably gifted yet still put in the relentless work to turn things up another notch.

James probably doesn't have much to worry about regarding his legacy, though. He's taken the NBA by storm, and it's hard to imagine a world where what he's accomplished and how he played the game of basketball is forgotten.

Still, it's an impressive state of mind for a player that's been grinding away at the NBA stone for close to 14 years. That kind of commitment to success is just one of the many reasons James will go down as a legend, even if he never dribbled another basketball again in his life.