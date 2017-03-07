Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

One fan wasn't happy.

Goldberg shuts down angry Twitter troll with classy tweet

The majority of WWE fans didn’t enjoy the Raw-exclusive Fastlane pay-per-view on Sunday night; it’s as simple as that.

It’s true, the company certainly made some questionable decisions – such as ending the win streaks of both Charlotte Flair and Braun Strowman on the same night.

NEW UNIVERSAL CHAMPION

However, one quick glance over multiple social media platforms will tell you that not everyone was happy that it took just over 20 seconds for Goldberg to dethrone Kevin Owens to become the new WWE Universal Champion, and make his WrestleMania 33 clash with Brock Lesnar a title match.

Fans have the right to vent their frustrations, but at the same time, they can’t get everything they want as the product will become stale and the surprise factor will be thrown out of the window – it’d just get very boring, very quickly.

'GO BACK AND RETIRE'

There’s a limit, though. WWE fans shouldn’t cross a line when things don’t go their way, and one fan on Twitter decided to tell Goldberg exactly what was on his mind with some pretty despicable comments.

He posted: “U are a piece of s**t. Go back and retire. You are stealing spots from talent who deserve it. Kevin Steen didn’t deserve that. Die!”

It’s obvious he was frustrated, but that’s no excuse for making some of the comments he made.

The new Universal Champion was made aware of this, and decided to respond in the classiest way possible.

He replied: “Good one. Thanks for your support.”

He must hear that sort of thing a lot, as he isn't usually one to bite his tongue when he's being attacked by keyboard warrior.

Other users weren’t so kind, and hit back at the ‘fan’ for his tweet – and although, Goldberg could have easily ignored it, he chose to take a classy way out.

What did you make of the Twitter altercation between Goldberg and the angry fan? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

