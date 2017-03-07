Arsenal’s elimination from the Champions League last-16 is set to be confirmed tonight.

The Gunners lost 5-1 to Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena three weeks ago and it would take a miracle for them to progress to the quarter-finals.

It’s an all too familiar story for Arsene’s Wenger’s side, who have failed to progress past this stage every year since 2010.

That, and the fact they haven’t won the Premier League since 2004, is the reason many of their fans want Wenger to leave.

Wenger has been at Arsenal since 1996 but, with his contract expiring at the end of this season, he could be leaving the club come the summer.

Wenger on his future

The Frenchman has a two-year deal on the table but has revealed that he is still yet to make a decision on his future.

“I’ve been here for 20 years and think I’ve built the club up. It’s important for me that we’re always successful and that’s why I’ve given myself a bit of time," he said.

“I haven’t come to a decision yet. I’ll wait a bit and see how the season finishes here to take a bigger picture. You do not make this kind of decision focusing on one result or two bad results.

“You have to take a bigger picture and see can you take this club to the next level, take yourself to the next level, are you ready to pay the price for that - but this decision is not necessarily linked with two weeks out of 20 years.”

But we know exactly what many Gooners want him to do - leave.

And that was epitomised once again by a group of fans gathering before their second-leg against Bayern protesting against their manager.

Chants of ‘We want you to leave’ and ‘we want Wenger out’ can be heard from the group thought to be 500-strong.

Take a look:

Tonight’s fixture could well be Wenger’s last Champions League game in charge of Arsenal and he certainly won’t want a hostile atmosphere inside the stadium.

He’ll be praying Arsenal can get an early goal in the hope that the crowd get behind the team. If they don’t, don’t be surprised to hear a repeat of these protests inside the Emirates against their German opposition.

It could be a long night ahead for Wenger.

