Floyd Mayweather hints at buying an NBA franchise

Floyd Mayweather may be retired from boxing — for now at least — but that doesn't mean he's done with professional sports. 

"Money" Mayweather recently visited Birmingham during his trip to the UK and spoke to GiveMeSport about his future, along with a variety of things. 

One of the topics? The potential of spending some of the $700 million he earned from boxing alone to buy a sports team. There's just one stipulation Mayweather has to be careful about, and he's already taking steps to make sure he can strike if the opportunity presents itself.

"Well, I've slowed down this year on sports betting. You can not own a sports franchise and bet. Boxing is a little different, you know, you can box and still make bets," Mayweather told GiveMeSport.

"But if I own an NBA team, or an NFL team, or even if I came over to Europe and bought a soccer team I would have to stop betting. I only want to abide by the rules and everything is about following orders, and I'm good at that."

Mayweather has never been shy about his gambling ways, in fact using it to promote his "Money" brand while placing extravagant bets on any number of sporting events. The way he throws his money around only adds to the idea that he's swimming in cash. 

That he has already scaled back on betting is a legitimate sign that he's serious about the possibility. 

He's one of the few athletes that has the kind of financial backing that could make that kind of splash, and what better bragging rights are there than being an owner of a professional sports franchise? 

It's an interesting thought, and while it's an idea in the wind for the time being, Mayweather buying an NBA team could be a great fit. He's a huge personality, and the NBA is the perfect league for someone so high profile to step in. 

Floyd often attends NBA games and has even been spotted at the league's annual Summer League games in Las Vegas. Clearly he's a big fan of the sport, and it's progressive enough to where he could fit right in. 

It also brings up the interesting prospect of an NBA team making a move to Las Vegas, where Mayweather lives. The city is rumored to land an NFL team in the to-be-moved Oakland Raiders, and recently added an NHL team with the Golden Knights. 

One of the most entertaining leagues in the world, moving to Las Vegas, with Floyd in control? Imagine the possibilities!

