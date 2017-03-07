Robert Pires explains why Alexis Sanchez walked out of Arsenal training

Arsene Wenger was forced to deny reports of a training ground bust-up involving Alexis Sanchez in the build-up to Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool.

"I am not aware, nothing happened,” the Frenchman told reporters on Monday, per Sky Sports. “Nothing at all.

“I understand you have to fill the newspapers and we have to respect that.”

Yet despite Wenger’s denial, it seems inevitable that Sanchez will leave the Emirates Stadium in the summer. His discontent appears obvious, evidenced by his frequent acts of frustration during matches.

The fact that the Gunners are fifth in the table hardly helps matters. A player of Sanchez’s quality deserves better than Europa League football.

Ferdinand: Sanchez is fed up

Rio Ferdinand believes the 28-year-old has grown tiresome of Arsenal’s inability to contend at the top of England’s top flight and in Europe.

“I think Sanchez has had enough of Arsenal’s mediocrity,” Ferdinand told the Evening Standard. “He has gone there to win titles and Champions Leagues and they’re not doing that. He wants to find somewhere where he can.

“I’m sure he is saying to himself, ‘Can I win the League with this team? Are they signing the right players?’ I don’t think he is getting the right vibe.

“Don’t read anything into the pictures of Sanchez shaking hands at training yesterday. It was just because all the cameras were there.”

Pires explains what really happened

Although Wenger says nothing happened, Robert Pires, who is currently coaching at Arsenal, has shed some light on the incident that caused Sanchez to leave training early.

It turns out Sanchez left the pitch after he was on the receiving end of a bad tackle.

Pires told beIN Sports, via football writer Matt Spiro: “Claims in the press there was a fight are false. I was there. There was a bad tackle on Alexis Sanchez, a clash, and he left the pitch.

“Fans have to understand. There was a disciplinary sanction. Nothing serious happened. I was there yesterday too… no problem.”

Koscielny followed Sanchez

After Sanchez left the pitch, Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny followed “to talk to him”, Pires added.

Now we’re not sure what to think. Leaving training after a rough tackle? How would Sanchez have coped when Patrick Vieira was around?

