When the Sacramento Kings finally parted with star DeMarcus Cousins on the night of the All-Star Game last month, the deal was pretty much universally labeled as a bust for the franchise.

The Kings could have and should have gotten more for the troubled All-Star, most said, and General Manager Vlade Divac even admitted a better deal was on the table days before.

But the early returns (emphasis on early) have been actually, surprisingly, pretty good.

Since coming over from the New Orleans Pelicans on February 19, Hield has been effective and efficient for the Kings.

In six games, Hield has scored 79 points for a 13.2 per game average. He's also grabbed 3.0 rebounds per game in that span.

Where the Bahamian has stood out in Sacramento, though, is with his offensive efficiency. With the Kings, Hield is shooting a scorching 52.8% on field goals and 48.0% from three-point land.

In addition, in the true shooting percentage metric -- which is used to incorporate field-goal percentage, free-throw percentage and 3-point shooting all into one -- Hield is shooting a fantastic 67.3% with the Kings. Extrapolated over the entire season, the would tie Hield with Rudy Gobert of Utah for the league lead in the stat.

Also included in the Cousins/Hield deal were Langston Galloway, who has not scored in three games with the Kings, and Tyreke Evans, who is scoring 13.2 points per game in five outings with Sacramento. The Kings also received a pair of future draft picks and Omri Casspi was shipped with Cousins to New Orleans and had 12 points in his only game before being waived.

Meanwhile, Cousins continues to put up huge numbers with the Pelicans, averaging 21.7 points and 14.2 rebounds per game with his new team.

One thing missing from both teams so far in the fallout from the deal, though, is on-court success.

The Kings are 1-5 since making the deal, while the Pelicans are 2-5, with one of those wins coming with Cousins serving a one-game suspension because of accumulated technical fouls.

The teams have both slid in the standings, with the Kings sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference, a half-game ahead of the Pelicans in 13th. Sacramento is four games behind Denver, who controls the eighth and final playoff spot in the conference.

But there are early signs Sacramento owner Vivek Ranadive might have actually gotten decent return with the player he reportedly coveted in the deal.

Or, I don't know, maybe Vivek was just trying to rub things in with Cousins as much as possible, and traded him for a guy who had hit recently him in the groin.