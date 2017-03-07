Cristiano Ronaldo misses sitter for Real Madrid vs Napoli

Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Real Madrid had one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals as they travelled to Naples for their second-leg.

Their 3-1 victory at the Bernabeu meant Napoli faced a very difficult task back in Italy.

But their fans tried their very best to gain an advantage even before the game began.

Numerous Napoli supporters gathered outside Madrid’s hotel on Monday and continued to beep their car horns and create a party atmosphere to keep them awake all night.

The club even opened the Stadio San Paolo three hours before kick-off to get the home fans in to create an atmosphere. And it worked.

Dries Mertens - who has been in fantastic form this season - put the Serie A side 1-0 up on the night in the 24th minute to give the home supporters even more encouragement.

However, just moments later, Madrid’s star man Cristiano Ronaldo had the perfect opportunity to equalise.

FBL-EUR-C1-NAPOLI-REAL MADRID

He was put through on goal by Karim Benzema, rounded Pepe Reina but could only hit the post with the goal gaping.

Yes, he was forced wide but a player of his ability should really be scoring with an open goal.

Ronaldo's miss

Take a look:

Twitter reacts

And this is how Twitter reacted to Ronaldo’s poor finish:

If Ronaldo had scored, Napoli would have needed to score another two goals to stand any chance of progress, making their task extremely difficult.

However, with just one goal in the tie, Madrid are in real danger of crashing out of the competition.

Will Madrid and Ronaldo live to regret that miss?

