There's no end in sight to the rumors of a potential superfight between UFC star Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. With the hype still growing (and no one really getting tired of talking about it), Mayweather has had no issue stepping out to make it known who the best fighter in the world is.

Better yet, Mayweather wants the world to know that while he's obviously the best boxer out there right now, he's also a massive name in McGregor's sport as well. How massive? Well, big enough that he believes his name along pushes McGregor to the backburner.

Via Rio Ferdinand's Twitter and an interview with BT Sport UFC:

Listen, I'm all for confidence, and there's an obvious reason to agree that Mayweather is the biggest name in boxing, but for him to say he's the biggest name in UFC? Hard to get on board with that. Sure, UFC fans all want to see a McGregor and Mayweather fight, but I'm not quite sure I'd push it that far.

The real interesting part here is Mayweather firing another shot at McGregor, and making it known that he should essentially know his role as the "B fighter" in this potential bout. Whether or not you're on board with Mayweather's comments that he is indeed the second-best fighter, it doesn't change the fact that this is just another bit of trash talking from one of the sides in this potentially epic fight.

So, will we see it happen? It's hard to envision this one falling into place, as Mayweather already turned down $25 million to take part in. Actually, he didn't just turn that money down, he called Dana White a "comedian," according to TMZ Sports. Even if we did see the fight play out, it'd be tough to put an excellent UFC fighter up against one of the best boxers in history, especially considering that McGregor would lose a large portion of his edge if going against Mayweather.

For now, just keep your fingers crossed and hold out hope. Better yet, hold out hope and keep your eyes on the media because there seems to be some kind of metaphorical jab thrown from one of these two guys almost every week.

