Lewandowski.

Robert Lewandowski did something unusual when taking his penalty against Arsenal

Arsenal knew it was an impossible task to overturn their 5-1 first-leg defeat to Bayern Munich.

Despite the advantage of playing at home, the Gunners were never going to beat the Germans 4-0, were they?

However, when Theo Walcott scored after 20 minutes after smashing the ball past Manuel Neuer there was a glimmer of hope.

The Gunners had numerous other chances in the opening 45 minutes and were denied what looked like a penalty after Xabi Alonso brought down the goalscorer.

But any hope that the north London club could pull off the impossible were ended in the just eight minutes into the second-half.

Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski went down under the challenge of Laurent Koscielny and, not only did the referee point to the penalty spot, but he also gave a red card to the Arsenal defender.

Game over. Tie over. Champions League campaign over.

Arsenal FC v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Lewandowski cooly dispatched the penalty to make it 6-2 on aggregate.

But some people on Twitter noticed something very strange about Lewandowski’s spot-kick. Take a look and see if you can notice it:

Lewandowski's penalty

Still not sure?

Well, if you look, the Polish forward doesn’t once look at the ball and keeps his eyes on David Ospina in the Arsenal goal.

Twitter reacts

Take a look at the reaction on Twitter to Lewandowski’s unique way of converting from 12-yards:

Just 13 minutes later, Arjen Robben put the Germans ahead on the night to compound Arsenal’s misery. Douglas Costa then made it 3-1 before an Arturo Vidal brace added made it 5-1. Ouch

It’s the seventh consecutive season that Arsenal have crashed out of the last-16 stage and their season now relies on finishing in the top-four and winning the FA Cup. Now, where have we heard that before?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Robert Lewandowski
Alexis Sanchez
UEFA Champions League
Football
Arsenal
Arsene Wenger
Bayern Munich
Thierry Henry

