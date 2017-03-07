AJ Styles explains why he has so much respect for John Cena

AJ Styles has his eyes set on the WWE championship yet again, but he took a moment to throw some serious praise at another superstar he's had a few memorable clashes with.



Styles joined a conference call with several media outlets, answering a wide array of questions regarding his career and rise in the WWE.



The Phenomenal One shared some interesting thoughts on how his career path finally led him to the WWE, but perhaps most fascinating was his insight on another wrestler he's already had a few top-notch matches with: John Cena.

"Regardless of what anyone else thinks about John Cena, I respect him. They can boo him or say he sucks; the guy is one of the hardest workers in the WWE," Styles said of the 16-time WWE World champion.

"He's been here on top for a long time, and there's no way he can do that without being one of the toughest, one of the best, and one of the most experienced guys in the business. John Cena has earned my respect, and that's why we've had incredible matches."

Styles and Cena have already battled plenty of times since the former TNA star made the jump to the WWE, and the results have been phenomenal. That's what happens when two of the top talents in wrestling finally band together under the same promotion.

Cena's rise to the top of the WWE began in the early 2000s, becoming one of the biggest names in sports entertainment in a few short years.



He's grabbed title after title since joining the company, and one of the biggest accomplishments of his career came when he defeated Styles at the 2017 Royal Rumble, capturing the WWE World Championship for a record-tying 16th time.

Styles was on a similar path while he rose to stardom with TNA around the same time, providing eye-popping highlights night in and night out while he stood as one of the promotion's biggest and best draws.



Their paths finally collided, and the wrestling world has been better because of it.

Cena has also spoken glowingly about Styles, stating having an opponent the caliber of AJ was one of the biggest motivating factors in digging in to prove himself once again during their Royal Rumble bout.



Cena had to hit Styles with four Attitude Adjustments before finally getting the three count in a match not soon forgotten.

It'll only be a matter of time before these two main eventers meet once again, which will certainly be another huge win for fans who get to watch their obvious in-ring chemistry at work.

