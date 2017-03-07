Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Steph.

Stephen Curry took full advantage of Hawks teammates arguing

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

In the NBA, there are plenty of times where two teammates can jaw at each other a little. Maybe heading into a timeout after a turnover or just due to some kind of misunderstanding on the court.

That's exactly what happened when the Golden State Warriors were going up against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. After a missed shot resulted in Hawks big man Dwight Howard whipping a pass out of bounds, that apparently didn't go over too well with point guard Dennis Schroder.

When the turnover happened, Schroder approached Howard, and the two had a few words back and forth, which wasn't anything too crazy. Unfortunately, their conversation allowed Warriors star Stephen Curry to find some wide-open space and make the Hawks pay, as you can see per Sports Illustrated's Twitter.

So, yeah, that was rough. Both players were still talking it out, and obviously having differing opinions, which left Steph to drain the 3-pointer.

To make matters even worse, it allowed the Warriors to take the lead in a close game during the 3rd quarter. That play didn't decide the outcome of the game, but the Warriors did wind up winning 119-111. In the process, Curry seemed to at least somewhat break out of his slump, hitting 8-of-20 shots and 6-of-15 3-pointers.

For a team like the Hawks, who are sitting at 34-29 on the season and are currently in the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, every game matters.

It's probably a safe bet that Schroder and Howard aren't going to have this type of conversation during the game anymore, or at least not when the opposing team has the ball on the Atlanta end. Oh, and tacking on that Steph Curry was the man who was left wide open probably angered the Hawks coaching staff just a bit more than it already was.

Topics:
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Stephen Curry
Dwight Howard
Houston Rockets
Southwest Division
Atlanta Hawks
Southeast Division
Eastern Conference
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division
Dennis Schroder

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: Goldberg did something very weird during Brock Lesnar F-5

Watch: Goldberg did something very weird during Brock Lesnar F-5

Watch: The subtle way Triple H trolled CM Punk during RAW - most fans missed it

Watch: The subtle way Triple H trolled CM Punk during RAW - most fans missed it

Frank Lampard names 3 best midfielders he ever faced - leaves out huge name

Frank Lampard names 3 best midfielders he ever faced - leaves out huge name

Watch: Pedro Obiang tries to outmuscle N’Golo Kante - instantly regrets it

Watch: Pedro Obiang tries to outmuscle N’Golo Kante - instantly regrets it

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

The huge WWE star who was originally told he may never leave NXT

The huge WWE star who was originally told he may never leave NXT

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again