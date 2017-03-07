In the NBA, there are plenty of times where two teammates can jaw at each other a little. Maybe heading into a timeout after a turnover or just due to some kind of misunderstanding on the court.

That's exactly what happened when the Golden State Warriors were going up against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. After a missed shot resulted in Hawks big man Dwight Howard whipping a pass out of bounds, that apparently didn't go over too well with point guard Dennis Schroder.

When the turnover happened, Schroder approached Howard, and the two had a few words back and forth, which wasn't anything too crazy. Unfortunately, their conversation allowed Warriors star Stephen Curry to find some wide-open space and make the Hawks pay, as you can see per Sports Illustrated's Twitter.

So, yeah, that was rough. Both players were still talking it out, and obviously having differing opinions, which left Steph to drain the 3-pointer.

To make matters even worse, it allowed the Warriors to take the lead in a close game during the 3rd quarter. That play didn't decide the outcome of the game, but the Warriors did wind up winning 119-111. In the process, Curry seemed to at least somewhat break out of his slump, hitting 8-of-20 shots and 6-of-15 3-pointers.

For a team like the Hawks, who are sitting at 34-29 on the season and are currently in the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, every game matters.

It's probably a safe bet that Schroder and Howard aren't going to have this type of conversation during the game anymore, or at least not when the opposing team has the ball on the Atlanta end. Oh, and tacking on that Steph Curry was the man who was left wide open probably angered the Hawks coaching staff just a bit more than it already was.