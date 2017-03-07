Official online NBA destination in the UK

Stephen Curry's crazy pregame warmups continued on Monday

The Golden State Warriors are pushing on through the remainder of the 2016-17 regular season without superstar Kevin Durant. Fortunately, the team still seems destined to be the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, and obviously, with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green leading the charge, should be just fine under Durant returns.

On Monday the Warriors took on the Atlanta Hawks, and fans got to witness some of the fun that Steph has during his pregame warmups. While we've seen him take part in some football, baseball and other different sports during warmups, this time he decided to pull out a few other interesting options.

As you can see from the NBA's official Twitter, Curry tested his skillset in golf, long-snapping and even volleyball.

For what it's worth, all of the above looked pretty strong to me. While his frame probably wouldn't allow for him to be a long-snapper in the NFL, he may have some serious potential in golf. In terms of the volleyball upside, we all know that he's quick, so that could allow him to find success in that sport as well.

Fortunately, his best sport is by far basketball, and he proved that against the Hawks by draining six 3-pointers to help lead the team to an 119-111 victory. The Warriors are a superb 52-11 this season, and while they dropped back-to-back games after Durant went down with the injury, they've rebounded with two wins in a row, both on the road against the New York Knicks and the Hawks.

Unfortunately for the Warriors fans, it doesn't seem likely that there'll be a whole lot of days off for Steph and the rest of the roster, as the San Antonio Spurs are chasing them down from behind in the standings. Currently, Golden State holds a 2.5 game lead over the Spurs, who are 49-13 on the season.

While the rest of the West is a fair amount further back, the battle between those two teams should be a fun one to watch, and whoever can lock up that No. 1 seed could be in a prime position to make a run toward the NBA Finals. Could we see another rematch between the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers?

Everyone loves the Steph Curry vs. LeBron James battle, but tacking on Durant, Draymond, Klay, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love just adds even more fuel to the fire.

