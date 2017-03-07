Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Sanchez on the bench.

Alexis Sanchez's behaviour on the bench vs Bayern Munich angers Arsenal fans

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Yes, Arsenal really did just lose 10-2 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The Gunners lost 5-1 at the Allianz Arena last month and they were beaten by the same scoreline this evening in London.

And it started so well for Arsenal, too. Theo Walcott gave them the lead at half-time but the second half was a complete mess.

Article continues below

Laurent Koscielny was sent off in the 53rd minute after conceding a penalty, from which Robert Lewandowski equalised.

And goals from Arjen Robben, Diego Costa and Arturo Vidal’s late brace ensured a humiliating evening for Arsene Wenger and his team.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: Goldberg did something very weird during Brock Lesnar F-5

Watch: Goldberg did something very weird during Brock Lesnar F-5

Watch: The subtle way Triple H trolled CM Punk during RAW - most fans missed it

Watch: The subtle way Triple H trolled CM Punk during RAW - most fans missed it

Frank Lampard names 3 best midfielders he ever faced - leaves out huge name

Frank Lampard names 3 best midfielders he ever faced - leaves out huge name

Watch: Pedro Obiang tries to outmuscle N’Golo Kante - instantly regrets it

Watch: Pedro Obiang tries to outmuscle N’Golo Kante - instantly regrets it

Just how does the Arsenal boss recover from this? He’ll likely point to some questionable calls from the referee but his players were toothless in a game they needed to show some fight.

Bayern made it look easy. As Michael Ballack noted on Twitter, they never left third gear, and you get the sense that Carlo Ancelotti wasn’t at all afraid even when Walcott gave the hosts the lead.

Sanchez was quiet

Wenger would have hoped his star names to stand up but Alexis Sanchez, who returned to the starting line-up after he was benched against Liverpool, was quiet.

The Chilean lasted 72 minutes before he was replaced by Lucas Perez.

And it wasn’t his performance on the pitch that most infuriated Arsenal supporters.

Sanchez's reaction on the bench

Sanchez was seen laughing on the bench while Arsenal trailed Liverpool at the weekend and a video of him appearing to do the same against Bayern Munich is doing the rounds on social media.

The 28-year-old sits with his hand over his mouth - seemingly hiding a smirk - before grinning.

Check out the footage below.

Arsenal fans are furious

What, exactly, does he have to smile about? We’re not quite sure, and Arsenal fans certainly want to know. Check out how they reacted below.

Petr Cech must have told him a really, really funny joke.

Will Alexis Sanchez leave Arsenal in the summer? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
UEFA Champions League
Football
Mesut Özil
Premier League
Arsenal
Bayern Munich
Thierry Henry

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: Goldberg did something very weird during Brock Lesnar F-5

Watch: Goldberg did something very weird during Brock Lesnar F-5

Watch: The subtle way Triple H trolled CM Punk during RAW - most fans missed it

Watch: The subtle way Triple H trolled CM Punk during RAW - most fans missed it

Frank Lampard names 3 best midfielders he ever faced - leaves out huge name

Frank Lampard names 3 best midfielders he ever faced - leaves out huge name

Watch: Pedro Obiang tries to outmuscle N’Golo Kante - instantly regrets it

Watch: Pedro Obiang tries to outmuscle N’Golo Kante - instantly regrets it

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

The huge WWE star who was originally told he may never leave NXT

The huge WWE star who was originally told he may never leave NXT

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again