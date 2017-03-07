Yes, Arsenal really did just lose 10-2 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The Gunners lost 5-1 at the Allianz Arena last month and they were beaten by the same scoreline this evening in London.

And it started so well for Arsenal, too. Theo Walcott gave them the lead at half-time but the second half was a complete mess.

Laurent Koscielny was sent off in the 53rd minute after conceding a penalty, from which Robert Lewandowski equalised.

And goals from Arjen Robben, Diego Costa and Arturo Vidal’s late brace ensured a humiliating evening for Arsene Wenger and his team.

Just how does the Arsenal boss recover from this? He’ll likely point to some questionable calls from the referee but his players were toothless in a game they needed to show some fight.

Bayern made it look easy. As Michael Ballack noted on Twitter, they never left third gear, and you get the sense that Carlo Ancelotti wasn’t at all afraid even when Walcott gave the hosts the lead.

Sanchez was quiet

Wenger would have hoped his star names to stand up but Alexis Sanchez, who returned to the starting line-up after he was benched against Liverpool, was quiet.

The Chilean lasted 72 minutes before he was replaced by Lucas Perez.

And it wasn’t his performance on the pitch that most infuriated Arsenal supporters.

Sanchez's reaction on the bench

Sanchez was seen laughing on the bench while Arsenal trailed Liverpool at the weekend and a video of him appearing to do the same against Bayern Munich is doing the rounds on social media.

The 28-year-old sits with his hand over his mouth - seemingly hiding a smirk - before grinning.

Arsenal fans are furious

What, exactly, does he have to smile about? We’re not quite sure, and Arsenal fans certainly want to know. Check out how they reacted below.

Petr Cech must have told him a really, really funny joke.

